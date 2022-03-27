Bharat Bandh On March 28 And 29; Here Are Key Services Likely To Be Hit

On Wednesday, a unified forum of central trade unions called for a countrywide strike (Bharat Bandh) on March 28 and 29 to protest the Central government's policies. Bank employees will also join the protests against government policies that, according to the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), harm workers, farmers, and the general public. This may disrupt banking services on Monday and Tuesday.

The All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) has announced that it will participate in a countrywide general strike to protest rising unemployment, lower pay, the privatisation of public sector banks, and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021, among other problems.

“The Joint Platform of Central Trade Unions have to take the frontline and decisive role to build towering resistance to this destructive and disastrous corporate-driven regime,” a statement by AIBEA read.

CH Venkatachalam, the general secretary of AIBEA informed about the support of his union to the countrywide strike, through his Twitter last week. Apart from AIBEA other central banking unions, including the Bank Employees Federation of India (BEFI) and All India Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), have also joined the Bharat Bandh on March 28 and 29. Other sectors have also announced their support in the bandh.

Here are some services that are likely to be hit during the Bharat Bandh on March 28 and 29.

Banking and Insurance

The State Bank of India (SBI) has already informed its customers that the banking services may get impacted due to the strike on March 28 and 29. “We advise that while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on the days of strike, it is likely that work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent, by the strike,” SBI said. Along with the banking sector, insurance sector unions have voiced their support to the Bandh.

Transport

Unions in the railways and defence sectors will mobilise in favour of the strike at tens of thousands of locations, the statement from Trade Unions said. Statement from the trade Union further added that roadways, transport workers and electricity workers have decided to join the strike in spite of the impending threat of ESMA (Essential Services Maintenance Act) in Haryana and Chandigarh. ESMA prohibits any strike when invoked.

Apart from banks, strike notices have been issued by unions in sectors such as coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, insurance among others.

Govt offices in West Bengal to remain open

Despite calls from various trade unions for a 48-hour nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 and 29, all state government offices of West Bengal would remain open and staff would report for duty on those days. “In West Bengal, in view of calls given by different trade unions for a 48hrs nationwide strike/bandh on March 28 & 29, all state govt offices will remain open & employees shall report for duty on those days. Leaves to be treated as 'dies-non' and no salary will be admissible,” the West Bengal government stated.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha will also observe Rural Bandh on 28-29 March.

(With inputs from PTI/ANI)