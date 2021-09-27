As farmers marked the first year anniversary of the 3 farm laws, responding to a 10 hr Bharat Bandh calls, daily life was majorly affected accross India especially in the Gurugram-Delhi border area where hards of cars and vehicles were seen stuck in a never-ending queue. The National Capital Region (NCR) was held to a ransom on Monday morning as protesters held demonstrations across the borders and blocked highways, railway tracks and other ways of transportation.

The Tikri border where farmers have been staging the outcry since November last year did not witness the bandh as shops were seen functioning normally and vehicle movement was also usual.

Massive traffic snarl at Gurugram-Delhi border

Massive traffic snarl seen at Gurugram-Delhi border as vehicles entering the national capital are being checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans, in wake of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations today. pic.twitter.com/dclgkqp3X1 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

The Delhi-Noida flyway also witnessed traffic jam with major hindrance to daily commute.

Bharat Bandh effect across India

Meanwhile, protestors from states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh were seen backing the Bharat Bandh call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM).

Karnataka

A large crowd gathered in Bangalore's Town Hall area and they have decided to further march towards Mysore Bank Circle. As per on-ground reports by Republic Media Network, daily life was seen functioning normally. One of the protestors informed that they are demanding withdrawl of the three farm laws and the demonstration will go on until laws are not taken back.

Karnataka: Various organizations protest outside Kalaburagi Central bus station as farmer organisatons call for Bharat Bandh today against 3 farm laws



"Many organizations are supporting our farmers and participating in the nation-wide call for bandh," says protester K Neela pic.twitter.com/QQMyZUcqKH — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Tamil Nadu

In the Anna Salai area of capital, chennai members from Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (BCK) parties came together to support the Bharat Bandh call. Meanwhile, other districts of the state were also affected. On-ground visuals show a large gathering where the demonstrators followed no safety protocol amid COVID-19 pandemic.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Protesters agitating against the three farm laws break police barricade in Anna Salai area of Chennai, in support of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations today; protesters detained by police pic.twitter.com/iuhSkOeGFV — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

In fact, protestors were seen in a clashing with police and several were detained by the security forces. As per the visuals, the protestors were trying to cross the barricades placed by the police to maintain law and order situation.

Kerala

Roads wore a deserted look as public transport did not function for the nationwide protest. Daily life was affected in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala: Roads wear deserted look; shops are closed in Thiruvananthapuram. Trade unions affiliated to LDF & UDF support the call for Bharat Bandh today against the three farm laws.



Visuals from Thampanoor and East Fort areas pic.twitter.com/uQ37xJPdcX — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Meanwhile, train oppressions were also seen shut in Ambala and other areas as protestos marched on railway tracks.

Bharat bandh called by protesting farmers

In the latest development, the State Government of Tamil Nadu, Chattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh has extended their support to the nationwide protest. On Monday morning, hundreds of farmers were seen blocking highways in Punjab and Haryana while daily life started getting disturbed with heavy traffic in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Farmer unions along with their supporters, including trade unions, have made detailed plans to ensure that daily activities remain suspended today across the country for the success of their nationwide strike.