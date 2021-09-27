Last Updated:

Unprecedented chaos | Bharat Bandh: Protesters Block Highways; Delhi-Gurugram Border Sees Massive Traffic Jam

The Gurugram-Delhi border area was filled with jammed-pack traffic as farmers staged Bharat Bandh protest against the three farm laws by the Central Government.

Bhavyata Kagrana

As farmers marked the first year anniversary of the 3 farm laws, responding to a 10 hr Bharat Bandh calls, daily life was majorly affected accross India especially in the Gurugram-Delhi border area where hards of cars and vehicles were seen stuck in a never-ending queue. The National Capital Region (NCR) was held to a ransom on Monday morning as protesters held demonstrations across the borders and blocked highways, railway tracks and other ways of transportation.

The Tikri border where farmers have been staging the outcry since November last year did not witness the bandh as shops were seen functioning normally and vehicle movement was also usual. 

Massive traffic snarl at Gurugram-Delhi border

The Delhi-Noida flyway also witnessed traffic jam with major hindrance to daily commute.

Bharat Bandh effect across India

Meanwhile, protestors from states of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh were seen backing the Bharat Bandh call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). 

Karnataka

A large crowd gathered in Bangalore's Town Hall area and they have decided to further march towards Mysore Bank Circle. As per on-ground reports by Republic Media Network, daily life was seen functioning normally. One of the protestors informed that they are demanding withdrawl of the three farm laws and the demonstration will go on until laws are not taken back.

Tamil Nadu

In the Anna Salai area of capital, chennai members from Communist Party of India (Marxist) CPI(M), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (BCK) parties came together to support the Bharat Bandh call. Meanwhile, other districts of the state were also affected. On-ground visuals show a large gathering where the demonstrators followed no safety protocol amid COVID-19 pandemic.

In fact, protestors were seen in a clashing with police and several were detained by the security forces. As per the visuals, the protestors were trying to cross the barricades placed by the police to maintain law and order situation. 

Kerala

Roads wore a deserted look as public transport did not function for the nationwide protest. Daily life was affected in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Meanwhile, train oppressions were also seen shut in Ambala and other areas as protestos marched on railway tracks. 

Bharat bandh called by protesting farmers

In the latest development, the State Government of Tamil Nadu, Chattisgarh, Kerala, Punjab, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh has extended their support to the nationwide protest. On Monday morning, hundreds of farmers were seen blocking highways in Punjab and Haryana while daily life started getting disturbed with heavy traffic in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. Farmer unions along with their supporters, including trade unions, have made detailed plans to ensure that daily activities remain suspended today across the country for the success of their nationwide strike. 

