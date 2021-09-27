Bharat Bandh: Punjab CM Charanjit Channi Holds Meet, Expresses Solidarity With Farmers

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday chaired an emergency meeting with the newly re-constituted Council of Ministers in view of the Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in protest against the Centre's three farm laws. The council of Ministers passed a resolution expressing unity and agreement with the farmers and their demands.

Citing the Centre laws as 'anti-farmers', Channi considered the laws as a potent peril to the subsistence of farmers and their generations to come. The CM said that the previous resolution moved by the State Assembly in support of the demand of the state's farmers to revoke the black laws should be admitted by the Government of India without any further delay.

An emergency meeting of the newly re-constituted Council of Ministers was convened in view of the 'Bharat Bandh' call given by Samyukt Kisan Morcha in which a resolution has been passed to express solidarity with the farmers. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/09TApT8Wtp — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) September 27, 2021

Punjab urges GOI to repeal farm laws

It should be noted that the Punjab cabinet had earlier specifically restated its commitment to the resolution passed by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha in the year 2020 where it stressed the government on the need to accept the demands of the farmers. The Punjab government pressed the Government of India to repeal the farm laws as Agriculture is a state subject under the Constitution of India and to make MSP a statutory right.

Cabinet expresses solidarity with victim farmers families

The Council of Ministers expressed their solidarity with the families of the farmers who have lost their near and dear ones during the ongoing protest against the farm laws. The Punjab CM emphasised the need to win over the confidence of the victim families referring that Congress always stands firmly in support of their (farmers) demand from day one when the Government of India imposed the anti-farmer laws on them. He urged his council of Ministers to visit the houses of the deceased farmers in person while providing appointment letters for government jobs to their kin.

CM Charanjit Singh Channi asserted that a total of 155 such appointment letters are ready to be provided to the victim families and asked his council to deliver the letters to the respective families within a week. The Punjab CM also asked the Chief Secretary to take account of the verification of other remaining such cases swiftly.

Image: PTI/TWITER@CHARANJIT S CHANNI