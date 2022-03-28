Bharat Bandh: Watch Republic's Ground Report On Cities hit By Nationwide Strike Call

Quick links:
Image: PTI/Unsplash
The Central Trade Unions on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government's alleged wrong policies that are affecting the labour force in several service sectors. Schools and government offices functioned normally while branches of some banks did not function as workers abstained from work.
Several sectors like banking, insurance and telecom, among others have been hit due to Bharat Bandh. Strike notices have been issued by unions in sectors such as coal, steel, oil, postal, Income Tax and copper.
Privately operated buses plied normally on Monday in Puducherry even as banking services were partially affected due to the two-day national strike. Schools and government offices functioned as usual while branches of some banks did not function as workers abstained from work, impacting services. Police personnel were deployed in strength at all vantage points. Privately operated buses and also those operated by Puducherry government-owned Road Transport corporation were plying as usual. Industrial establishments remained closed in most of the estates, according to sources. Members of various unions held demonstrations at various places condemning the Centre's policies.
A countrywide general strike has been organised by various central trade unions across the country. The trade unions and banking unions announced that they will participate in a countrywide general strike to protest rising unemployment, low wages, the privatisation of public sector banks, and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021, among other problems.