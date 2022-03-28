Bharat Bandh: Watch Republic's Ground Report On Cities hit By Nationwide Strike Call

The Central Trade Unions on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government's alleged wrong policies that are affecting the labour force in several service sectors. Schools and government offices functioned normally while branches of some banks did not function as workers abstained from work.

List of sectors affected due to Bharat Bandh

Several sectors like banking, insurance and telecom, among others have been hit due to Bharat Bandh. Strike notices have been issued by unions in sectors such as coal, steel, oil, postal, Income Tax and copper.

List of cities affected due to Bharat Bandh

Delhi : All India Bank Employees Association has called for an all-India bank strike today & tomorrow, to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks

: All India Bank Employees Association has called for an all-India bank strike today & tomorrow, to protest against the government's plan to privatise public sector banks Bhubaneswar (Odisha): The Left parties organised blockades at the Bhubaneshwar railway station during the earlier hours of the Bharat Bandh. Protestors are staging "rail roko" as transport sector is affected as well.

(Odisha): The Left parties organised blockades at the Bhubaneshwar railway station during the earlier hours of the Bharat Bandh. Protestors are staging "rail roko" as transport sector is affected as well. Kolkata : In Jadavpur, different trade unions are taking part in the Bharat Bandh. Visuals from ANI show protestors taking to the streets. It is pertinent to mention that earlier, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered state government offices to remain open on the Bandh days.

: In Jadavpur, different trade unions are taking part in the Bharat Bandh. Visuals from ANI show protestors taking to the streets. It is pertinent to mention that earlier, WB Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ordered state government offices to remain open on the Bandh days. Thiruvananthapuram : Trade unions have called for a nationwide strike on March 28-29

: Trade unions have called for a nationwide strike on March 28-29 Birbhum (West Bengal): Trade unions have called for a nationwide strike on March 28-29

(West Bengal): Trade unions have called for a nationwide strike on March 28-29 North 24 Parganas (West Bengal): Trade unions have called for a nationwide strike on March 28-29

(West Bengal): Trade unions have called for a nationwide strike on March 28-29 Kochi (Kerala): Trade unions have called for nationwide strike on March 28-29

Banking Services Partially Hit In Puducherry

Privately operated buses plied normally on Monday in Puducherry even as banking services were partially affected due to the two-day national strike. Schools and government offices functioned as usual while branches of some banks did not function as workers abstained from work, impacting services. Police personnel were deployed in strength at all vantage points. Privately operated buses and also those operated by Puducherry government-owned Road Transport corporation were plying as usual. Industrial establishments remained closed in most of the estates, according to sources. Members of various unions held demonstrations at various places condemning the Centre's policies.

Why Bharat Bandh?

A countrywide general strike has been organised by various central trade unions across the country. The trade unions and banking unions announced that they will participate in a countrywide general strike to protest rising unemployment, low wages, the privatisation of public sector banks, and the Banking Laws Amendment Bill 2021, among other problems.