Bharat Biotech & ICMR Assure 'COVAXIN Efficacy Data Evaluated By Independent Safety Board'

Expressing joy at the interim efficacy data of phase-3 trials of COVAXIN, Bharat Biotech Ltd (BBL) chief Dr. Krishna Ella on Wednesday, assured that the vaccine was evaluated by the Drug Safety Monitoring board. Explaining that the trials' data will be published in a paper soon, he said as of now the data cannot be put in the public domain. Thanking the participants, ethical committee officers, monitory board etc, Dr. Ella stated that the efficacy data will be presented to the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) soon. The other vaccine approved by DCGI - Covishield - a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine - has an efficacy of 70.42%.

Bharat Biotech chief assures COVAXIN's safety; promises 'Phase-3 efficacy data by March'

Bharat Biotech chief: 'Evaluated by Safety board'

"Our vaccine trials were done in 25 centres across India with almost 250 ethical committee officers. Ours is the only trial which had participants above 60 with two participants aged 91 & 93. On February 28, we submitted the efficacy data to the Drug Safety Monitoring Board which gave results that COVAXIN had 80.6% efficacy. remaining study is to be done soon. Will present to SEC soon," said Dr. Ella adding, "The publication will soon follow. All data can't be put in the public domain now."

Seconding Dr. Ella, ICMR director Dr. Balram Bhargava stated that the results were evaluated by an independent data safety and monitoring board. The results showed that the vaccine (COVAXIN) is well-tolerated and efficacious against SARS-CoV-2 across a wide range of age groups and variants in the country. Hailing the 'bench-to-bedside journey' of COVAXIN, he claimed it showed the ' immense strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat to fight the odds & stand tall in the global public health community'.

Centre refutes 'doubts' over COVAXIN approval with data: 'politicisation is disgraceful'

COVAXIN has 80.6% efficacy

BBL said that its COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine - has shown an interim clinical efficacy of 81% in its Phase 3 trials. The phase 3 trials involved 25,800 subjects and is the largest ever trial conducted in India. COVAXIN has been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the DGCI in January 3. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan explained that COVAXIN is more likely to work against newer variants like N501Y Variant (UK variant) & any other variant and clarified that COVAXIN was given a different approval i.e 'clinical trial mode' - where all COVAXIN recipients will be tracked,monitored as if they’re in trial. The participants enrolled were between the age of 18-98 years old including 2,433 over the age of 60 and 4,500 with comorbidities.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 81% efficacy in Phase 3 trials conducted on 25k subjects

After Subject Expert Committee (SEC)'s nod to COVAXIN several politicians had questioned why Phase 3 trials protocol have been modified for the Bharat Biotech vaccine candidate, urging Health Minister Harshvardhan to clarify on the same. Meanwhile, Tharoor stated that the DCGI 'approval was premature and could be dangerous', opining that its use should be avoided till full trials are over. Several others have questioned the vaccines due to 'lack of trust' on Modi govt.

TMC MP politicises PM Modi's vaccination; says 'Publicity defeats Medical science'