Bharat Biotech Assures Covaxin's Quality In Statement; Says Fake News Results In Hesitancy

Reacting to the reports of quality issues in the first few batches of Covaxin doses that were produced at the company's Bengaluru facility, Bharat Biotech on Thursday issued a statement, dismissing all such claims. While stating that as of date, all batches of the Covaxin are manufactured and released only from the company's facilities at Genome Valley, Hyderabad, the Indian vaccine manufacturer said that all the vaccines are fully audited and approved by regulatory authorities.

Bharat Biotech issues release on Covaxin

Remarking that it wishes to put to rest any concerns on the quality of Covaxin, the Indian vaccine manufacturer said that every batch of the vaccine is subjected to more than 200 quality control tests at the facility, followed by submitting samples to the Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) Government of India. Only based on approval/release by CDL, the batches are released commercially, it added.

Bharat Biotech said, "Since early June, manufacturing of COVAXIN®️ has commenced at our sites at Malur, Karnataka, and Ankleshwar, Gujarat, prior to which engineering batches were also executed to study equipment functionality. Products manufactured from these facilities will be available for supplies during September. This is based on our 120-day timeline for manufacturing, testing, release, regulatory approvals, and distribution."

Remarking that vaccine manufacturing, testing and release at Bharat Biotech follow validated, stringent GMP processes, which were established over 20 years, the vaccine maker said that since vaccines are administered to healthy individuals, safety is always the vital and primary criteria. "We have an uncompromising policy on safety and quality," it added.

Asserting that the whole-virion Inactivated Vero Cells vaccines are highly complex to manufacture, Bharat Biotech said that these Vero cells are critical ingredients is based on live viruses, which require highly sophisticated, multiple level containment and purification methods. It further said that such extensive, high standards of purification naturally lead to significant process losses and low yields resulting in a highly purified and safe vaccine,

The release issued by the company read, "The SARS COV2 strains provided under material transfer agreements to Bharat Biotech are also readily available at the ICMR-NIV and is accessible to any organization that wishes to manufacture a similar COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinology, vaccine manufacturing, testing, and release is a complex multifactorial science involving inputs from more than 30 scientific and technological disciplines. This is evident from the fact that since the start of the pandemic only 2 vaccine companies have been able to supply COVID-19 vaccines to the Government of India."

Highlighting that Bharat Biotech is the only company to develop a vaccine indigenously in India and manufacture it on large scale, the vaccine manufacturer said that it has accomplished this in a matter of 15 months, with 10 publications and global recognition for India as an innovator and product developer. Covaxin is the only vaccine to have demonstrated efficacy against the delta variant in phase III human clinical trials, it said.

Stating that fake news and false and misleading narratives result in unintended consequences of creating panic among the population, Bharat Biotech said that all of this results in vaccine hesitancy, which further extends the country's timelines to return to normalcy and restoration of livelihoods. "We humbly request media organizations and influencers to use caution, restraint, detailed analysis in their reportage and their external communication," it added.

(Image: Twitter-@BharatBiotech, PTI)