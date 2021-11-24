Bharat Biotech Chairman Hails Covaxin As True Success Story Of Public-private Partnerships

Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said that the creation of the country's indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin is a remarkable success story for public-private partnerships in India, founded on mutual respect, trust, and transparency. Dr Ella stressed the importance of public-private collaborations in making Covaxin a reality during the publication of the book "Going Viral, Making of Covaxin: The Inside Story". "The development of Covaxin is a true success story for public-private partnerships in India, which is based on mutual respect, trust and transparency," he said, as per the ANI report.

On Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released the book "Going Viral, Making of Covaxin: The Inside Story," which documents the first-hand experiences of scientists who worked relentlessly to produce India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine. The book was written by Professor (Dr) Balram Bhargava, Director General of the Council at the India International Centre, and it is an attempt to take readers through the process of generating India's own vaccine in 8 months.

Professor (Dr) Bhargava's book also brings to light some lesser-known facts about the development of Covaxin, such as the creative manner in which scientists overcame a statewide lockdown to perform India's first seroprevalence study. In another tale, the author discusses how 20 monkeys helped to ensure that millions of Indians across the country had access to this life-saving vaccine. Dr Balram Bhargava, who launched Going Viral, emphasised Atmanirbhar Bharat's immense power in defying the odds and standing strong in the worldwide public health community.

Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Health and Family Welfare said, "India has come a very long way in the fight against COVID-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have has been actively involved in COVID-19 RNA extraction, development of testing kits, and vaccine development. Effective collaboration, strong leadership and efficient teamwork made this possible!"

'Access to BSL-4 laboratories is carefully controlled and requires significant training. No virus can be allowed to go out into the environment, even during the most adverse conditions like an earthquake.'

Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin

Professor Vijay Raghavan, the Government's Principal Scientific Advisor, believes that everyone should be vaccinated and that precautions such as wearing a mask and social distancing should be used. The World Health Organization (WHO) approved the Emergency Use Listing of Covaxin earlier this month, stating that the Bharat Biotech vaccine had 78% efficacy against COVID-19 of any severity 14 days after the second dosage. Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) high containment facility in Genome Valley, Hyderabad, is developing and manufacturing the indigenous, inactivated vaccine, Covaxin. The vaccine is made up of inactivated SARS-CoV-2 antigen and comes in single-dose vials as well as multidose vials with 5, 10, and 20 doses.

