In an exclusive interview, Republic Media Network on Thursday spoke to Krishna Ella, Chief of Indian pharma giant, Bharat Biotech. Bharat Biotech is at the forefront in the battle against COVID-19 and has manufactured Covaxin, one of the two indigenous vaccines that India is currently administering to its citizens. During his conversation with Republic Media Network, Krishna Ella hailed the citizens of the country and India's frontline workers.

Dr Ella also spoke about Covaxin for kids after the vaccine was approved for them on October 12. The Bharat Biotech chief informed that the decision remains entirely upon the government, while the company will continue carrying out the clinical trials of vaccines for children. In addition, he revealed that the company is also working on the nasal variant of the vaccine. Moreover, Dr Ella also informed that one of the strategies being pursued by the company is to ensure that Covaxin and Covishield can be heterologous, so that Covaxin can be used to inoculate children.

"The nasal vaccine we are making can be used as a second dose while the first can be Covaxin. We are looking at immunology and science. We are seeing different science and so the first dose and second dose can be used to vaccinate children," said Dr Krishna Ella.

COVAXIN approved for children aged 2-18 years

On October 12, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged 2-18 years. During its approval, trials were being conducted on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered in an interval of 28 days.

Sources had stated that the SEC found results of Covaxin's trials compatible with safety protocols. Additionally, the SEC further found that the vaccine performed same on children as adults on both safety and immunogenicity. Results of the three-phase trials of children aged 2-6 yrs, 6-12 yrs and 12-18 yrs were examined by the SEC separately.

Moreover, Dr Sanjay Rai who was overseeing the children trials at AIIMS stated that the latest trials revealed that COVAXIN displayed similar safety and immunogenicity in children as it did in its adult subjects. He had informed that while COVAXIN had been studied on three age groups (2-6 yrs, 6-12 yrs and 12-18 years), final results of the trials were awaited. While Covaxin is the first such vaccine in India that would cater to inoculating small children, Zydus Cadila's ZyCOV-D has already been approved to innoculate children over 12 years.

India administers 100 Crore COVID-19 vaccination jabs

India on Thursday achieved a historic feat as it has administered more than 100 crores COVID-19 vaccination jabs since the country's inoculation drive began. A total of 100 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far to eligible beneficiaries, as per the CoWIN portal. India's COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched on January 16, 2021. From February 2, front line workers were made eligible for vaccination. The vaccination drive was expanded from March 1 to include persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. It was further expanded to all people above 45 years of age from April 1. From May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.