Bharat Biotech Co-founder 'disheartened' By States Questioning Its COVAXIN Supply Intent

Disheartened by some states complaining about Bharat Biotech's 'intentions' regarding the supply COVID-19 vaccine, co-founder of the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company Suchitra Ella on Tuesday highlighted that shipments of COVAXIN have already been dispatched to 18 states. Taking to Twitter, the Bharat Biotech Joint-MD revealed that nearly 50 employees of the workplace have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and yet the manufacturers continue to dispatch shipments of COVAXIN, even if in smaller quantities. These 18 states include Maharashtra, Gujarat, West Bengal, Telangana and Delhi amongst others who have begun receiving doses of COVAXIN.

Why states have left COVAXIN's makers disheartened

Bharat Biotech's response comes amid statements from heads of several states raising questions over the manufacturer's vaccine rollout policy. In the last few days, Delhi has been red-flagging the depleting stocks of COVAXIN. On Wednesday, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that the supply of COVAXIN had stopped despite the state government placing orders for 67 crore doses. The AAP leader quoting Bharat Biotech's letter response suggested that certain officials of the Centre had a say in the number of vaccine doses to be sent to each state and Union Territory.

Apart from Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked the Centre to direct Bharat Biotech and ICMR-NIV to transfer the COVAXIN manufacturing technology and provide the viral strain to "whoever is interested and capable of manufacturing the vaccine" so that the production could be ramped up. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Jagan claimed that the present total manufacturing capacity of COVAXIN did not cater to the country's requirement.

The Chief Minister said "we are not able to vaccinate our population at large" due to the short supply of vaccine through the state demonstrated its capacity to inoculate six lakh people per day. "I look forward to your favourable orders in this matter," Jagan told the Prime Minister. Moreover, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday alleged that the Union government was not fulfilling its responsibility to provide an adequate number of vaccine doses to states. Depending on approval for all COVID-19 vaccines available in the market, the Maharashtra Health Minister said that the state will require two crore vaccine doses every month so that it can inoculate the entire population in six months. However, he added that there is 'no supplier' who can make so many vials.

Mega COVAXIN boost: Production capacity to increase to 10 crore by September

Amid the vaccine shortage and claims of reduction in COVAXIN supplies, the Union Government on Tuesday announced an additional financial grant of Rs 65 crore to aid Bharat Biotech's new Bangalore facility in increasing the capacity of the COVID-19 vaccine production. Setting clear targets, the Department of Biotechnology has said that the current production capacity of COVAXIN, developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and ICMR, will be doubled by May-June 2021 and then increased to nearly 6-7 fold by August 2021. Providing numerical figures for context, the Union Ministry has said that the production of COVAXIN vials will be increased from the existing 1 crore doses in April to 6-7 crore doses in July and reach nearly 10 crore (100 million) doses per month by September this year. 3 PSEs will also be funded to expedite production of COVAXIN.