Bharat Biotech Collaborates With Spain’s BIOFABRI To Develop Tuberculosis Vaccine

India’s leading manufacturer of indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin - Bharat Biotech on Wednesday announced that the Hyderabad based pharma company has joined hands with Spain’s vaccine developer BIOFABRI to manufacture and develop a new vaccine against Tuberculosis that will be distributed in more than 70 countries in Southeast Asia including India and Sub Saharan African regions that are drastically prone to TB disease.

The vaccine is being developed by BIOFABRI, a pharma company under the Zendal group, based in Porriño, Spain in collaboration with the University of Zaragoza, IAVI and the Tuberculosis Vaccine Initiative (TBVI). The aim of the vaccine is to develop a new vaccine against the deadly disease since the BCG vaccine being used currently is 100 years old and no other vaccine has been developed against TB yet.

Bharat Biotech collaborates with Spain’s BIOFABRI to develop TB Vaccine

The BCG vaccine significantly seems to be less efficient in adults and provides immunity to children for a shorter period of time. The project is being called the MTBVAC project. MTBVAC is the only live attenuated vaccine against Mycobacterium tuberculosis in development. Two phases of trials of the vaccine have been completed and the third is underway.

The agreement holds significance as the vaccine will also be provided to India, which as per the company records 25% of all global cases. Moreover, TB has been the leading cause of death from infectious diseases in the world, with an average annual death toll of 1.4 million people, 10% of whom are minors.

“TB infects more than 20% of the global population and is the second leading cause of deaths from infectious disease after COVID-19. TB is a highly contagious disease where vaccines are the best solution to prevent disease, reduce transmission and combat multidrug-resistant strains. We are proud to announce this partnership with BIOFABRI, where MTBVAC can become a global TB vaccine. Bharat Biotech has opted for this vaccine candidate owing to its advanced stage of clinical development as well as the extremely promising results from Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials." said Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director Bharat Biotech said.

Speaking on the same. BIOFABRI CEO Esteban Rodríguez stated, “For us, this agreement is a milestone in the MTBVAC project. From day one, our goal has been to make a vaccine accessible to everyone at affordable prices in middle- and low-income countries where the incidence of tuberculosis is high. The contract signed with Bharat Biotech ensures that our vaccine reaches countries such as India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Pakistan and South Africa, among others, where tuberculosis is a public health problem due to its high incidence.”

Image: AP