Bharat Biotech Commits To Provide 50 Crore Doses Of Covaxin To The Centre: Joint MD

Bharat Biotech has pledged to supply 50 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'. This commitment was made to the Centre under the countrywide immunisation programme. Suchitra Ella, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech while speaking at the Covidonomics Conclave mentioned that the Covaxin was being produced in four cities namely Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Ankleshwar.

Journey of Covaxin

Ella who is also the Deputy Chairperson, CII Southern Region said that 27 states are being facilitated by the supply of Covaxin. She said, "Within 12 months of the first steps initiated on development of the Covid vaccine in partnership with ICMR and NIV, Pune, we are now in a position to mass-produce and supply vaccines for COVID-19. This is no mean achievement in a sector which takes a few years to develop vaccines,” she said.

“India has been known for its production volumes of vaccines. This is not just for Covid vaccines but for other vaccines over the years. Bharat Biotech has thus far supplied more than 4 billion vaccines to the world,” she added. Further narrating the journey of Covaxin from April 2020 until June 2021, she added, "And it is still ongoing as we continue to manufacture, making a commitment of more than 50 crores (500 million) of doses to be submitted to the government of India for its immunisation programme."

Success of Covaxin

Bharat Biotech stated recently while announcing the final analysis that Covaxin demonstrated 77.8 % effectiveness against symptomatic COVID-19 and 65.2% protection against the B.1.617.2 Delta variant. It said that the Efficacy Analysis demonstrates Covaxin to be 93.4 per cent effective against severe symptomatic COVID-19 cases. Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar had said in Parliament on Tuesday, July 20 that from January to July 16, 5.45 crore (54.5 million) doses of Covaxin by Bharat Biotech and 36.01 (360 million) crore doses of Covishield have been supplied by the Serum Institute of India to the Centre. The MD further said that when it comes to vaccines not only for COVID-19, India, when compared to some other countries, has more capacity to produce vaccines in large numbers.

With inputs from ANI

Image Credits - PTI