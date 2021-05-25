Bharat Biotech Dispatches Covaxin To 30 Cities In 1 Month; Eyes US Trials & WHO Approval

As the vaccination drive across the country continues, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin has reached 30 cities, the Indian pharma giant announced on Tuesday. Bharat Biotech Co-founder and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella took to Twitter and announced that the company's COVID-19 vaccine has reached 30 cities within a month. As per Ella's tweet, the doses have been dispatched to private hospitals in 30 cities.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin reaches 30 cities

Additionally, Suchitra Ella also announced that the pharma major's employees are committed and working round the clock to ensure the country's immunisation. She further informed that some employees are still quarantined and off-work owing to the prevailing Coronavirus situation in India. Among some of the cities that have received the Covaxin doses include Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kochi, Kolkata and Mumbai among several others.

Bharat Biotech eyes US trials; pushes for WHO approval

Bharat Biotech on Monday had stated that the company is also in advanced negotiations with the US FDA (Food and Drug Administration) for commencing small-scale phase-III clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. According to sources, the Indian pharma company has also attracted 11 companies from seven countries who have expressed their interest in the technology transfer and production of Covaxin. In another development, seeking the World Health Organisation (WHO) approval, the company has also submitted 90 per cent of documents to the global body for obtaining emergency use listing for their Coronavirus vaccine. On the other hand, Bharat Biotech's Business Development and International Advocacy Head Dr Raches Ella revealed that the vaccine will likely get approval from the WHO by the end of the third or fourth quarter of 2021.