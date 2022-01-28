Bharat Biotech Gets DCGI Approval To Conduct Booster Trials Of Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine

In a key development on Friday, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct trials for the use of its intranasal vaccine as a booster dose. This comes three weeks after the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation approved the Hyderabad-based firm's application in this regard. As per sources, these trials will be done at 9 different sites in the country.

What is the intranasal vaccine?

Based on the novel adenovirus vector, BBV154 is an intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 which stimulates a broad immune response neutralising IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses. Most importantly, it is effective for blocking both infection and transmission of the coronavirus. As this vaccine is non-invasive and needle-free, it eliminates injuries and infections and trained healthcare workers are not required to administer it. A total of 400 and 650 individuals participated in its Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials held last year.

Elaborating on the intranasal vaccine, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Dr.Krishna Ella told Republic TV, "If you take one dose of nasal vaccine you could block the infection and thereby block the transmission chain and then you can flatten the curve. It is just about 4 drops like Polio, 2 in one nostril and 2 in the other. Now global authorities like the WHO are getting convinced about nasal as a second-generation vaccine."

Vaccination in India

The country's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on January 16, 2021, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on February 2, 2021, while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1, 2021. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, 2021, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1, 2021. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore coronavirus vaccine doses on October 21, 2021.

While vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 started from January 3, the rollout of the 'precaution dose' of the vaccine to healthcare and frontline workers, and persons aged above 60 having co-morbidities commenced from January 10. So far, 1,02,90,374 persons have received the precaution dose. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Corbevax and Covovax. A total of 93,75,94,720 citizens have been inoculated while 69,91,33,014 of them have received the second dose too.