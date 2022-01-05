Bharat Biotech Gets Nod To Conduct Phase 3 & Booster Trials Of Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine

In a key development on Tuesday, Bharat Biotech received the nod to conduct Phase 3 trials for its intranasal vaccine and a study to ascertain its use as a booster dose. This decision was taken by the Subject Expert Committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on the Hyderabad-based firm's application seeking permission to test its intranasal vaccine on 5000 subjects consisting of an equal number of persons fully vaccinated with Covishield and Covaxin. As the SEC urged Bharat Biotech to add a Covishield arm in the booster trials, the latter is likely to submit a revised proposal by today.

The intranasal vaccine

Based on the novel adenovirus vector, BBV154 is an intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 which stimulates a broad immune response neutralizing IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses. Most importantly, it is effective for blocking both infection and transmission of the novel coronavirus. As this vaccine is non-invasive and needle-free, it eliminates injuries and infections and trained healthcare workers are not required to administer it. A total of 400 and 650 individuals participated in its Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials held last year.

Elaborating on the intranasal vaccine, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Dr.Krishna Ella told Republic TV, "If you take one dose of nasal vaccine you could block the infection and thereby block the transmission chain and then you can flatten the curve. It is just about 4 drops like Polio, 2 in one nostril and 2 in the other. Now global authorities like the WHO are getting convinced about nasal as a second-generation vaccine."

Vaccination in India

The country's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on 16th January, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on 2nd February while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore coronavirus vaccine doses on October 21.

Addressing the nation on December 25, PM Modi announced that children aged between 15 and 18 will be vaccinated from January 3. Moreover, he revealed that a 'precaution dose' of vaccine will also be administered to healthcare and frontline workers, and persons aged above 60 having co-morbidities, starting from January 10. Most importantly, the 'precaution dose' can be taken only after 9 months from the time of the administration of the second dose.

This came after a growing demand for the booster dose amid the Omicron threat. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Corbevax and Covovax. A total of 86,12,38,061 citizens have been inoculated whereas 61,63,65,612 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.