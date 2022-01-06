Bharat Biotech Issues Clarification: Paracetamol Not Required For Kids Jabbed With Covaxin

In a crucial development on Wednesday, Bharat Biotech clarified that paracetamol or painkiller is recommended for children administered with Covaxin. This came amid reports that certain immunization centres are suggesting children should take three paracetamol tablets along with the vaccine. The Hyderabad-based firm stressed that paracetamol was recommended with certain other COVID-19 vaccines but not Covaxin.

Bharat Biotech stated, "Through our clinical trials spanning 30,000 individuals, approximately 10-20% of individuals report side effects. Most of these are mild, resolve within 1-2 days and do not require medication. Medication is only recommended after you consult a physician."

While Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D has also been granted emergency use authorization for people aged 12 and above, only Covaxin is being administered to children at present. Commenting on the 15-18 age group breaching the 1 crore vaccination mark a day earlier, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "Superb enthusiasm among Young India for Vaccination. Over 1 crore youngsters between 15-18 age group have received 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine that too on the 3rd day of vaccination drive for children. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest".

Vaccination in India

The country's vaccine drive against COVID-19 commenced on 16th January, with healthcare workers getting inoculated in the first phase. This was opened up to frontline workers on 2nd February while those aged above 60 and above 45 with co-morbidities became eligible for vaccination from March 1. While everyone aged above 45 could get vaccinated from April 1, all adults were added to the vaccination coverage category on May 1. In a huge achievement, India completed administering one crore coronavirus vaccine doses on October 21.

Addressing the nation on December 25, PM Modi announced that children aged between 15 and 18 will be vaccinated from January 3. Moreover, he revealed that a 'precaution dose' of vaccine will also be administered to healthcare and frontline workers, and persons aged above 60 having co-morbidities, starting from January 10. Most importantly, the 'precaution dose' can be taken only after 9 months from the time of the administration of the second dose.

This came after a growing demand for the booster dose amid the Omicron threat. Apart from Covishield and Covaxin, the Drugs Controller General of India has approved Sputnik V, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D, Corbevax and Covovax. A total of 86,78,16,918 citizens have been inoculated whereas 61,93,33,947 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.