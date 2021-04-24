Bharat Biotech MD Dr Ella Slams COVAXIN Critics, Says 'they Can't Believe India Did It'

Hitting back at the press for the 'demoralizing criticism' during the initial days, Bharat Biotech Chief Dr Krishna Ella in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, said that a part of the fourth pillar of democracy could not believe that India can do it, the new generation of entrepreneurs can do it and just wanted to compare them with the old generational entrepreneurs.

"Let them criticize us because they can't believe India can do it. They do not feel that the new generation of entrepreneurs like us can change the game in the country and they just want to compare us with the old generation entrepreneurs of the country," he said.

Striking a sharp contrast with his company and the companies of foreign origin for the 'press to see', he said, "Our company- the Bharat Biotech, which is a small Indian company, managed everything on its own, including the clinical trials while for US giant companies, the NIH did the clinical trials, which was funded by the government. Even in cases of AstraZeneca, Oxford conducted the trials."

Suggesting the press to acknowledge the contrast, he added, "If the kind of help that is provided to companies of foreign origin is provided to us, we will do phenomenally well globally."

Bharat Biotech faces backlash

Back in January, when the home-grown vaccine of the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech got a nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI), not just a section of the press but also leaders of the opposition, especially those from the Congress party had targetted the government and the Bharat Biotech over the efficacy and safety of the vaccine and resorted to fear-mongering.

Some Opposition leaders had claimed that the third phase of the trial had not been conducted for the vaccine. Senior leader and Deputy Leader of Congress in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma had gone a step ahead and blamed the DGCI for dispensing the mandatory protocols and verification of data by granting approval to the vaccine.

(Credit-ISB.EDU/PTI)