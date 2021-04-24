Bharat Biotech MD Dr Ella Speaks On Importance Of Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Bharat Biotech Chairman Dr. Krishna Ella spoke candidly with Republic Media Network Arnab Goswami about the impact of COVID-19 on children and while the children being vulnerable to the virus, need to be vaccinated at the earliest. To begin with, he said children carry the virus but are asymptomatic, thus spreading the virus among elders. Moreover, he added that the virus affects the lungs of the children ultimately weakening them for the rest of their lives.

"Many children carry the virus and they don't show symptoms. They meet their grandparents and infect them. Also, if children get the disease and their lung is damaged, they are going to suffer a lot of problems in the future. Their health is not going to be as good as ours. I think young age kids should be vaccinated at the earliest," he said.

"We are 45 years, above. All of them take vaccines. Children are carrying the virus, it will still give the infection to old people. The vaccine will only limit the disease. It will not limit the infection. So you still going to have a problem in the house. I am scared of that," Dr. Ella said.

When asked what can be done to avoid such a situation among the children, Dr. Ella said that Bharat Biotech is already preparing for trials on children from the age group of 2 years to 18 years and has sought approvals for the same.

"We just got permission from Drugs Controller General to conduct trials on 2-18 years. It might take 3-4 months to complete the trials," he said while hinting that vaccination for children can be started soon after the trials are completed.

COVAXIN has shown overall 78% efficacy and 100% efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease as per interim results from Phase 3 trials. COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). On Wednesday, Bharat Biotech stated that the second interim analysis suggests a reduction in hospitalization cases and decreased transmission in recipients of this vaccine. Moreover, the efficacy against asymptomatic novel coronavirus infection was 70%.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has released the price of Covaxin on Saturday evening. The indigenous vaccine will be offered to state governments for Rs 600 per dose while it is priced at Rs 1,200 for private hospitals. The Centre will continue to get the vaccine at Rs 150 per dose to continue the Centres vaccination program. For exports, Bharat Biotech has priced Covaxin at $15 to $20, which is an equivalent of Rs 1123 - Rs 1500.