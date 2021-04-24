Bharat Biotech MD Dr. Ella Speaks To Arnab On COVAXIN, Criticism, 2nd Peak & Nasal Vaccine

As India gears for its third phase of vaccination against COVID-19, Bharat Biotech chairperson Dr. Krishna Ella on Saturday spoke to Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami about the COVAXIN journey. Talking on the 'Nation wants to Know', Dr. Ella explained how COVAXIN was formulated, the criticism against his vaccine, comparison between Covishield and Covaxin and BBL's nasal vaccine, booster shot of COVAXIN and vaccinating children. Bharat Biotech has teamed up with govt's ICMR to produce India's first indigenous COVID vaccine - COVAXIN.

Dr. Ella explains the formation of COVAXIN

When asked how COVAXIN was produced, Dr. Ella said, "For me, it is another virus. We have a history of understanding the problem and solving it be it the Rotavirus or typhoid. We wrote to ICMR to get the virus strain and they responded immediately. So, then it was just another vaccine production for us.

He elaborated, "When we get the strain, we multiply the virus and fill them in small tubes, making the master virus bank. From that we make the working virus bank - this is the one used for production, while the master virus bank is stored for the next 40 years. The virus is added to the cells stored in the fermentor, infecting them and then downstream them making a pure virus. This virus is then inactivated chemically to knock off the RNA in the virus. So now, it looks like the virus, but cannot replicate".

"When you inject this, the body thinks that a virus has come and starts producing an immune response to that. But this virus cannot replicate. And we need a TTT response and not the immune response for this virus. We licensed one company in the US - Virovax to manufacture the adjuvant and combined it with this virus to develop the TTT and not the immune response. We finished vial stage production in 2 months," he added.

Dr. Ella on BBL's nasal vaccine

"Injectible vaccines only protect up to lower lung, upper lungs and nose are not protected. People vaccinated may get an infection. But the vaccine will prevent you from hospitalisation. You might get a fever for 2-3 days. But mortality will be reduced," he said.

"Nasal vaccines are on the way, our Phase 1 trial is underway, May 8 is the deadline. We (Bharat Biotech) could be the first one in the world to come up with a nasal vaccine. We are waiting for data on the nasal vaccine, if regulators help, we will be the first although we have competition from the US and China," Dr Krishna Ella added.

Detailing the functioning of a nasal vaccine and how it will be administered he said, "If you take one dose of nasal vaccine you could block the infection and thereby block the transmission chain and then you can flatten the curve. It is just about 4 drops like Polio, 2 in one nostril and 2 in the other. Now global authorities like the WHO are getting convinced about nasal as a second-generation vaccine. Injectible vaccines don't stop transmission. We can tie up globally on nasal vaccines," he remarked.

Dr. Ella on vaccinating children

"Many children carry the virus and they don't show symptoms. They meet their grandparents and infect them. Also, if children get the disease and their lung is damaged, they are going to suffer a lot of problems in the future. Their health is not going to be as good as ours. I think young age kids should be vaccinated at the earliest," he said.

"We are 45 years, above. All of them take vaccines. Children are carrying the virus, it will still give the infection to old people. The vaccine will only limit the disease. It will not limit the infection. So you still going to have a problem in the house. I am scared of that," Dr. Ella said.

When asked what can be done to avoid such a situation among the children, Dr. Ella said that Bharat Biotech is already preparing for trials on children from the age group of 2 years to 18 years and has sought approvals for the same.

"We just got permission from Drugs Controller General to conduct trials on 2-18 years. It might take 3-4 months to complete the trials," he said while hinting that vaccination for children can be started soon after the trials are completed.

Dr. Ella on COVAXIN booster shot

In an exclusive chat with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Dr. Krishna Ella said, "In the phase 2 trial people who have been vaccinated, the 370 people who got vaccinated there is no placebo in phase 2 data, not even one got COVID. Now, we are taking those people and giving them a booster dose and see that if we give a booster dose will they be protected for the next year. My gut feeling is that a booster dose will be required. Certainly, if you give a booster dose it might give a long term immunity."

Elaborating on the need to modify the contents of the vaccine as the virus keeps mutating, Dr. Ella remarked that some vaccine manufacturers including Moderna and Pfizer have already begun. He added that the vaccine strain may be required to be changed every year.

"Moderna has already changed the South African spike protein gene. Pfizer is on the way. We are also working on changing the strain. It might be required to change every year as per the mutation that is occurring, which will also give us an indication on which mutant is important to neutralize the other variant. It might happen every year we might have to change the strain or if other people are using spike protein, they might have to change the spike protein," Dr. Ella told Arnab.

Dr. Ella on criticism against COVAXIN

Slamming criticism against COVAXIN, Dr. Ella said, "Our company- the Bharat Biotech, which is a small Indian company, managed everything on its own, including the clinical trials while for US giant companies, the NIH did the clinical trials, which was funded by the government. Even in cases of AstraZeneca, Oxford conducted the trials."

He added, "If my vaccine had created clots like the other two vaccines, they (press) would have destroyed me. But they are very mild to those. Why can't they support me? Seven journals have published peer-reviewed studies of COVAXIN. But there is no acknowledgment. They (other scientists) criticised me. No discussion on clots by other vaccines."

