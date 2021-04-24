Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella Affirms Priority To India Amid Global Demand For COVAXIN

As India ramps up its vaccine production, Bharat Biotech Chief Dr. Krishna Ella on Saturday, spoke about the global recognition and demand of COVAXIN in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami.

During the televised conclave, Dr. Ella was asked about the international reception that COVAXIN has attained. To this Dr. Ella responded that as of today, global demand is such that COVAXIN production in enterity could be exported. According to him several countries including the United States of America have shown their interest in procuring Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN. He said,

"Many countries want this vaccine, including the USA, even they want this vaccine. The reason behind that is its safety pattern. It is so good that it can safely be administered to children. It can be administered to a two year old baby to an eighteen year old grown-up. On the other hand, one does not know of this in other vaccine."

Dr. Ella further informed that COVAXIN has been sourced and formulated by old technology. Preaching that 'old is gold' he assured that COVAXIN can be administered to people with allergic reactions or people dependent on blood thinners too. It provides such a platform owing to the oldest most reliable technology.

He candidly clarified that COVAXIN might not be highly responsive like that of a Pfizer vaccine or so but COVAXIN is an effective compound in order to provide protection to people. According to him, given the ongoing scenario and of utmost importance, safety must be provided to people. This is taken care of by COVAXIN's efficacy. He further adds,

"...particularly in adults, the adults are the worst to get vaccinated. A child is very easy to vaccinate as all you have to do is inject one prick and they are fine with distraction or toys. Whereas adults are very sensitive to every small reaction. This is the first time we are dealing with adults vaccaination too."

COVAXIN, according to Bharat Biotech Chief, has attained considerable global recognition. However, Indian demand will be first met and ensured, he assured. He spoke of his company's formulated vaccine and its high demand across the globe. He enumerated on countries, namely the Philippines, Brazil, Paraguay, Uruguay, Iran, Iraq, Abu Dhabi (UAE) amongst others that have established their COVAXIN demand.

Dr. Ella then indicated the said vaccine is currently undergoing Phase 3 of the trials. He said that figures of these trials will be submitted before the Drugs Controller General of India. He ascertained that because India's demand is much higher and relevant today, ergo, Indian demand will be first met and ensured.