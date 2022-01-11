Dr Krishna Ella, Chairman & Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International Limited on Tuesday, January 11, in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, provided details on the need for a fourth booster dose in the wake of increasing COVID cases in India. This comes after Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla on Monday mentioned that the lead for the fourth dose has to be tested as its effectiveness is still unclear.

Dr Krishna Ella told Republic, 'I won't recommend a fourth dose to the Indian population".

He added that the third dose or booster dose is needed and the government of India has strategised the vaccination drive in the right way.

Earlier on December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to vaccinate healthcare and frontline workers with "precautionary doses" from 10 January 2022; and that the people above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities can also avail themselves a 'precaution dose' of the COVID vaccine on doctor's advice.

According to Dr Ella, it is not possible to provide the precautionary dose at once to the 1.3 billion population. He also mentioned that the fourth dose of vaccine, particularly speaking of Covaxin, will not be necessary for the Indian population.

Chairman of Bharat Biotech said, "Covaxin shot against Omicron strain might be a better choice over the fourth COVID shot".

Responding to leaders urging citizens to carry mandatory negative RTPCR reports while travelling within the country, Dr Krishna Ellla said, "Within the country, we shouldn't have mandatory RT-PCR report; we are burdening the people with the need for it".

India mandates RT-PCR for travellers arriving from 'at-risk countries'

Amid the rising concerns over COVID and Omicron threat in India, the Centre on January 7, released the list of ‘at-risk’ countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing.

The Centre also announced that all international travellers arriving in India will have to undergo seven days of mandatory home quarantine. This will be effective from January 11. According to an official statement, passengers travelling from 'at-risk' countries will be tested for COVID-19 at the airport before being quarantined and later on the eighth day, they will have to take an RT-PCR test.

IMAGE: Republic World/PTI