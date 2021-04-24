Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella Speaks On The Possibility Of Nasal Vaccine For COVID-19

Bharat Biotech MD Dr Krishna Ella spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on the latest edition of 'Nation wants to Know' detailing the possibility of a nasal vaccine for COVID-19.

"Injectible vaccines only protect up to lower lung, upper lungs and nose are not protected. People vaccinated may get an infection. But the vaccine will prevent you from hospitalisation. You might get a fever for 2-3 days. But mortality will be reduced," he said.

"Nasal vaccines are on the way, our Phase 1 trial is underway, May 8 is the deadline. We (Bharat Biotech) could be the first one in the world to come up with a nasal vaccine. We are waiting for data on the nasal vaccine, if regulators help, we will be the first although we have competition from the US and China," Dr Krishna Ella added.

Detailing the functioning of a nasal vaccine and how it will be administered he said, "If you take one dose of nasal vaccine you could block the infection and thereby block the transmission chain and then you can flatten the curve. It is just about 4 drops like Polio, 2 in one nostril and 2 in the other. Now global authorities like the WHO are getting convinced about nasal as a second-generation vaccine. Injectible vaccines don't stop transmission. We can tie up globally on nasal vaccines," he remarked.

About COVAXIN

In March, Bharat Biotech said that its COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine - has shown an interim clinical efficacy of 81% in its Phase 3 trials. The phase 3 trials involved 25,800 subjects and is the largest ever trial conducted in India. Covaxin was then granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the DGCI in January 3.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan explained that indigenously produced Covaxin is more likely to work against newer variants like N501Y Variant (UK variant) and the recent double mutation (Indian variant). The participants enrolled were between the age of 18-98 years old including 2,433 over the age of 60 and 4,500 with comorbidities.

Moreover, the Centre has now approved Rs 1567.50 crores to ramp up its Covaxin production apart from the grant of Rs 65 crores to enhance their production capacity at their new Bengaluru plant, touching 6-7 crore vaccine doses/month by July.