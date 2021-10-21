As the COVID-19 doses administered in India surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday, Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Dr.Krishna Ella spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy. He credited this achievement to the medical fraternity, the political leadership, the media and all other citizens of the country. Lamenting that many people criticised the CoWIN software at the outset, he lauded this platform's contribution and predicted that it will give a lot of future ideas to India.

Dr.Krishna Ella remarked, "The credit goes to the citizens and people of this country. It is not us. The credit goes to the citizens of this country have proactively participated in taking vaccination. I think that's the greatness of this country and I think they are the real heroes of this country. The medical fraternity promoted this concept of vaccination and I think they deserve credit too. Third is that the political will of the country was there."

'Always give a lot of importance to safety'

To highlight the scale of India's achievement, Dr.Ella cited the progress of vaccination in the US which has a huge production capacity. He said, "Not even 41 crore (persons) have been vaccinated. The vaccination coverage is not even 55%. But I think India has done an amazing job in reaching 100 crores. Despite the vaccine shortage, we still reached the supplies to that level".

While refusing to speculate on when the Centre will approve the recommendation of giving Covaxin to children below 18 years of age, the Bharat Biotech MD added, "In vaccine, three fundamentals are important- safety, safety and safety. And I always give a lot of importance to safety. The critical parameter for children vaccination is safety. We don't want to vaccine more but if it hurts some child in the long run, it is dangerous. So, we have given a lot of emphasis to their safety parameters."

Opening up on the reservations regarding the deficit in the supply of Covaxin, Dr. Krishna Ella explained, "I am making the nasal vaccine. I can give 20 crores per month. Not a problem. That's easy platform technology. I want people to understand. It is the most complicated technology to work with. More than 100 quality control parameters in every step are required for the production of vaccines. Every batch takes 4 months to produce. There is a long gestation period. We have now reached 5.5-6 crore vaccine production per month."

During the interaction, he also exuded confidence in Bharat Biotech ramping up its annual production capacity to 1 billion doses by December this year. Moreover, he revealed details about a prospective plan which can ensure the availability of more Covaxin doses for children. This entails a person receiving Covaxin and nasal vaccine as his first and second doses respectively. Recalling the aspersions cast by some people on the efficacy of Covaxin, the Bharat Biotech Chairman appealed, "Don't belittle Indian scientists".