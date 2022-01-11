Bharat Biotech Managing Director Dr. Krishna Ella on Tuesday spoke exclusively to Republic TV weighing in on the debate around booster doses, data to support it, and the possible rollout of a nasal vaccine soon. Discussing Covaxin's efficacy to tackle the new COVID variant Omicron, Dr. Ella stated that data on its effectiveness will be out very soon. He also revealed that Bharat Biotech will be supplying 5.8 crore doses of Covaxin to Government of India by January 2021 to boost the nation's vaccine drive.

"We have been working for last two years and we predicted that new variants will come. Two dose vaccine's T-cell response remains stable. We need a booster dose for increasing immunity, which we have seen good data coming out on. We will receive that in a few days," he said.

"All Indians will require a booster dose, we saw the variations of the virus so we need it. Won't recommend 4th dose for Indian population, particularly for those who took Covaxin. If needed, 4th dose with Omicron strain could be given but not Covaxin. A 3rd dose yes, particular for those above 60 and then come down as we go along," he added.

Dr Krishna Ella on Covaxin for kids & Nasal vaccines

Discussing the results of Covaxin's trials on kids, the Bharat Biotech MD asserted that clinical trials had shown a very good immune response in children as young as 2 years.

"We have done a clinical trial from 2-18 years. We saw a very good immune response. We used the same dose as adults, so we get a good efficacy in children. We require 300 million doses, now government might slowly come down to below 15 to 12. It is a good strategy," he said.

On the possible rollout of a nasal vaccine soon, Dr. Krishna Ella stated that Bharat Biotech was 'very close' to getting it. "We are also very close to a nasal vaccine. Many trials had failed globally but we have figured it out now. CDSCO has given permission to do two Phase-3 trials. We are confident about immunology. There are 2 important things- IGA and IGG response and the T-cell. The nasal gives all three. It only requires one dose and you're done. We will be soon publishing the data," he revealed.

Bharat Biotech MD counters propaganda around India's vaccine drive

Countering the propaganda surrounding India's vaccine drive and India-made Covaxin, Dr. Ella opined that people may be jealous or don't want credit for India. "I am proud to say that many publications showing how medical workers are not getting reinfected after taking Covaxin, it has shown 86% effectiveness. I don't know why people focus on negativity. I am open to critics but it's not worth defaming people. We are not a multinational company, we are an Indian company, and it's very challenging," he said.

Dr. Ella also advocated against using RT-PCR tests for interstate travel saying that people were being 'burdened'.

"Within the country, we don't need RT-PCR. People can easily cross by car. We are burdening people by asking for tests at diagnostic labs. Please don't get paranoid by getting tested for IGA responses at labs. We are spending more money on these tests than anything else," he stated.

Image: Republic TV