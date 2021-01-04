Bharat Biotech MD Rebuts Claims Against Covaxin; Slams Politics Against Indian Companies

Hitting out at the questions raised over the EUA approval granted to Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine candidate - Covaxin - the Hyderabad-based firm's MD Dr. Krishna Ella cited authorizations of several global vaccines without the presence of efficacy data. Dr Ella slammed those targetting Covaxin's approval and asserted that the data was clearly available on the internet through the articles published by the pharma firm in various international journals. The Bharat Biotech MD stated that many people are 'gossiping' which is not right for the manufacturer.

Addressing a press briefing on Monday evening, Dr Krishna Ella gave a point-by-point rebuttal to those suggesting that the approval of Covaxin in the absence of certain data was 'dubious'. Dr Ella said, "Many people just gossiping, it's just a backlash against Indian companies. That is not right for us. We don't deserve that. Merck's Ebola vaccine never completed a human clinical trial at all but WHO gave emergency authorization for Liberia & Guinea."

He also clarified that Bharat Biotech continues to conduct clinical trials for Covaxin across the globe and not just in India. He stated that the firm had identified 12 countries, other than India, for clinical trials of its COVID vaccine candidate which included the UK.

Many people say that I am not transparent in my data. I think people should have patience to read on the internet & how many articles we have published. More than 70 articles have been published in various international journals: Bharat Biotech MD Krishna Ella pic.twitter.com/NFJiTKGpFv — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

"Many people say that I am not transparent in my data. I think people should have the patience to read on the internet & how many articles we have published. More than 70 articles have been published in various international journals. We are not a company without experience in vaccines. We have tremendous experience in vaccines. We are touching 123 countries. We are the only company that has got such extensive experience & extensive publication in review journals," Dr Ella said.

On the vaccine's production, Dr Ella said, "Currently, we have 20 million doses. We are aiming to achieve 700 million doses capacity in four facilities -- three in Hyderabad and one in Bengaluru. We are encountering so many problems including related to logistics."

Questions raised over Covaxin's approval

Bharat Biotech has collaborated with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to develop India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin. The vaccine was first recommended by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Sunday and then subsequently received the drug regulator's assent for restricted use in the country. Following the DCGI's assent on Sunday, several political leaders including those from the Congress had raised questions over the approval.

Congress' Jairam Ramesh had said that Phase 3 trials protocol have been modified for the Bharat Biotech vaccine candidate, urging Health Minister Harshvardhan to clarify on the same. Similarly, Tharoor stated that the DCGI 'approval was premature and could be dangerous', opining that its use should be avoided till full trials are over. Their doubts over COVAXIN has been slammed by several politicians included ex-Congress member Sanjay Jha who said he will 'willing to publicly take Covaxin'.

In response, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had said that the Opposition was only discrediting themselves by questioning the well laid out science-backed protocols followed for approving the vaccines. He explained that COVAXIN which is based on the whole inactivated virus is likely to have efficacy similar to gene encoding spike proteins - over 90%. Moreover, he added that COVAXIN is more likely to work against newer variants like N501Y Variant (UK variant) & any other variant.

Citing Phase-I and Phase-II data, Dr. Vardhan stated that no adverse effects were seen after the clinical trials. He also clarified that COVAXIN was given a different approval i.e 'clinical trial mode' - where all COVAXIN recipients will be tracked, monitored as if they’re in trial.

