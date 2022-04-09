Bharat Biotech Revises Covaxin Price After Centre Allows Boosters For All Adults; Check

Suchitra Ella, Co-founder and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, on Saturday informed that the COVID-19 vaccine maker has decided to review the price of Coviaxin for private hospitals from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per jab. She also welcomed the Centre's decision to make precautionary doses available for all adults.

"Announcing #CovaxinPricing. We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals," Ella tweeted.

We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals.🇮🇳💉💉💉😷 — Suchitra Ella (@SuchitraElla) April 9, 2022

Covid precaution dose for 18+ age group at private vaccination centres from Apr 10

Precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be available for the entire adult population at private vaccination centres from Sunday, April 10, the Union Health Ministry announced on Friday. The precaution dose will be of the same vaccine as of the first and second dose.

Those aged above 18 who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose can take the booster dose, the ministry said.

"It has been decided that the precaution dose of Covid vaccines will be made available to the 18-plus population group at private vaccination centres. This facility would be available at all private vaccination centres," the ministry said.

"Adding an extra layer of safety! precaution dose to be available to 18+ age group from 10th April 2022, at private vaccination centres. All 18+ who have completed nine months after the administration of the second dose would be eligible for precaution dose," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Twitter.

The states were also advised to accelerate the administration of the ongoing free Covid vaccination with the first dose and the second dose to the population above 12 years of age and for optimal administration of the precaution dose for the HCWs, the FLWs and those aged 60 and above at the government CVCs.

The ongoing free COVID-19 vaccination programme through government inoculation centres for the first and the second dose to the eligible population as well as the precaution dose to healthcare workers, frontline workers and those above 60 years will be accelerated, the ministry stated.