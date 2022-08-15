Bharat Biotech Says Its Intranasal COVID Vaccine Is Safe After Controlled Clinical Trials

On the occasion of Independence day, Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical Bharat Biotech hit another milestone in its fight against COVID-19. On Monday, Bharat Biotech announced that it had completed the clinical development for phase III trials and booster doses for their BBV154 intranasal COVID vaccine. Bharat Biotech International LTD stated that BBV154 has proven to be safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic in subjects in controlled clinical trials.

Last week, Chairman and Managing Director of BBIL, Krishna Ella said that Bharat Biotech, which is working on an intranasal COVID-19 vaccine candidate, is hopeful of getting regulatory licenses this month.

“We will be applying for licenses and (they) should come. If everything goes well, we know by next month (August). You (people) would rather get the Coronavirus nasal vaccine and if any variant comes it is easy to plug in quickly and move fast. So we are optimistic that both injectable and nasal strategy will work protecting people's lives in the future, any variant comes also we can handle,” he said in a recently held event, as per PTI.

What is the intranasal vaccine?

Based on the novel adenovirus vector, BBV154 is an intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 which stimulates a broad immune response neutralizing IgG, mucosal IgA, and T cell responses. It is effective for blocking both infection and transmission of the Coronavirus. As this vaccine is non-invasive and needle-free, it eliminates injuries and infections and trained healthcare workers are not required to administer it.

Krishna Ella had justified the reason for a nasal vaccine for Coronavirus and said that any injectable vaccine only protects the lower level (of the body). While people who were vaccinated with injectable vaccines can still get RT-PCR positive, the nasal jab gives protection to the whole body.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had granted permission to Bharat Biotech to conduct trials for the use of its intranasal vaccine as a booster dose in January 2022. The Hyderabad-based biotechnology company has proposed to use its intranasal vaccine as a heterologous booster dose in people who have already been inoculated with two doses of either Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin or SII’s Covishield.