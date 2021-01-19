Bharat Biotech Secures Fresh Letter Of Comfort From Centre For 45 Lakh Doses Of Covaxin

As more and more countries seek India's assistance in their vaccination drive against Coronavirus, Bharat Biotech on Tuesday received a fresh letter of comfort from the Centre for another 4.5 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin'. According to sources, 8 lakh doses out of 4.5 million doses of Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's Covaxin will be supplied to Mauritius, Philippines and Myanmar as a 'gesture of goodwill'.

Bharat Biotech receives letter of comfort from Centre

Sources said, "The company was given a fresh letter of comfort recently for supplying another 4.5 million doses of Covaxin. The doses will be dispatched as when the Ministry places orders with the company."

Earlier, after the government of India approved Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and (SII) Serum Institute of India's Covishielf, Bharat Biotech had received an order for 5.5 million doses. The India vaccine-manufacturer had shipped the first batch of its vaccine (each vial containing 20 doses) to Gannavaram (Vijaywada), Guwahati, Patna, Delhi, Kurukshetra, Bangalore, Pune, Bhubaneshwar, Jaipur, Chennai and Lucknow. Besides this, Bharat Biotech has also donated 1.65 million doses to the government of India.

Bharat Biotech inks pact to send Covaxin to Brazil

Earlier on January 12, Bharat Biotech had signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos to supply its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin to Brazil. A team from Precisa Medicamentos visited the Bharat Biotech facility to discuss potential export possibilities of the vaccine, the indigenous antidote for the killer virus, the company said in a release.

The Brazilian Ambassador to India Andr Aranha Corra do Lago had expressed keen interest on behalf of his government towards procuring the vaccine and in principle, it was understood between both parties that supplies of Covaxin to be prioritized for the public market through a direct procurement by the Brazilian government, it said. Supplies to the private market would be based upon receipt of market authorization from ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory authority.

Covaxin is an innovation and a perfect example of novel product development from India. Our goal for all vaccines developed at Bharat Biotech is to provide global access to populations that need it the most. Covaxin has generated excellent safety data with robust immune responses to multiple viral proteins that persist. We are happy to note that vaccines innovated in India are able to address the public health needs of Brazil," Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, said.

