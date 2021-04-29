Bharat Biotech Slashes Covaxin Price For State Govts Amid COVID-19 Surge, Here's The Cost

In a major boost to India’s fight against the deadly wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Bharat Biotech on Thursday revised its vaccine price to Rs 400 per dose for state governments. The biotech company had initially offered its Covaxin vials at Rs 600 per dose to states and 1200 per dose to private hospitals.

The decision was made in light of the critical pandemic situation faced by the country and the enormous challenges confronting the public health care system, the company said.

“We wish to be transparent in our approach to pricing which has determined by internally funded product development, several operational-intensive BSL-3 manufacturing facilities and clinical trials,” a statement from the company read.

Bharat Biotech - COVAXIN® Announcement - April 29, 2021 pic.twitter.com/RgnROIfUCe — BharatBiotech (@BharatBiotech) April 29, 2021

The price of Covaxin now stands similar to that of Covishield vaccine, developed by the Serum Institue of India (SII). The company has offered the COVID-19 vaccine to state governments at Rs 400 while private hospitals will be charged Rs 600 for the vaccines.

Bharat Biotech’s announcement slashing Covaxin prices came amid criticism from the Opposition parties regarding the non-uniformity of vaccine prices across the country. Several voices from the Opposition demanded that the Centre formulate a national policy to ensure uniformity in prices of the vaccines. The Centre recently announced a liberalised vaccine policy, making all adults above 18 years of age eligible for getting vaccination from May 1.

Covaxin efficacy

Back in January, when the home-grown vaccine of the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech got a nod from the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI), not just a section of the press but also leaders of the opposition, especially those from the Congress party had targetted the government and the Bharat Biotech over the efficacy and safety of the vaccine and resorted to fear-mongering.

Against all odds, COVAXIN has shown overall 78% efficacy and 100% efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease as per interim results from Phase 3 trials. COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV.