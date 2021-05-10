Bharat Biotech Starts Direct Supply Of 'Covaxin' To 14 States Basis Centre's Allocation

Indian pharma major Bharat Biotech has commenced the direct supply of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' to 14 states. The supply was commenced from May 1, according to the company's Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella. Among these 14 states, Delhi and Maharashtra are also being prioritised and will receive a supply of Covaxin. The supply of Covaxin is also based on the allocations received by the Centre.

Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to states

The 14 states that will receive the Covaxin stocks include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal. Taking to Twitter, Ella announced the development on Saturday.

Glad to announce 🇮🇳Bharat Biotech confirms direct supplies of COVAXIN to the following state govt’s since 1/5/21, based on the allocations received by GoI. Requests have been received from other states, & will be processed for distribution based on availability of stocks 24x7🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/OHrgXnw5Mj — suchitra ella (@SuchitraElla) May 8, 2021

Bharat Biotech slashes Covaxin price for state governments

In another key vaccination development, Bharat Biotech on April 29 had announced a cut in the price of Covaxin for states. The slashed price for states was decided as Rs 400 per dose from the earlier Rs 600 per dose. The company had earlier offered the jabs for Rs 1200 per dose to private hospitals. However, the updated decision also faced criticism as Bharat Biotech sold Covaxin to the central government at Rs 150 per dose. The decision to slash prices for states was taken considering the critical COVID-19 situation in India. The prices for Covaxin are similar to the Covishield vaccine that is developed by the Serum Institue of India (SII).