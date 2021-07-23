Bharat Biotech Terminates Agreement With Brazil Partners Following Corruption Claims

In a key development, Drugmaker Bharat Biotech on Friday terminated its deal with ith Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LLC for its COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN for the Brazilian market. The development comes after the deal for the supply of 20 million doses of the vaccine landed in controversy and attracted investigation by authorities in that country.

"Bharat Biotech will continue to work diligently with ANVISA, the Brazilian drug regulatory body to complete the regulatory approval process for COVAXIN," it added in the statement.

It is pertinent to mention here that Bharat Biotech entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Precisa Medicamentos and Envixia Pharmaceuticals LL.C on November 20. The said MOU was entered into with Precisa and Envixia for the purpose of introducing the Company’s innovative COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN in the territory of Brazil.

The company, which is pursuing approvals in various countries, also offered to supply vaccine to Brazil. COVAXIN has been offered to the Government of the country at the rate of USD 15 per dose. In the statement released, the company made clear that it has not received any advance payments from, nor has it supplied any vaccines to the Ministry of Health in Brazil.

"We have very recently been informed that certain letters, purported to have been executed by executives of the company, are being circulated online. We would like to emphatically state that these documents have not been issued by the Company or its executives and therefore vehemently deny the same," it added while stressing that all its actions, including its global dealings, are done in accordance with local laws and that the Company employs and follows the highest standards of ethics, integrity, and compliance at all times.

COVAXIN- All you need to know

Developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, Covaxin is based on an inactivated whole SARS-CoV-2 virion. A virus's disease-producing capacity is inactivated in this method. It is a safe vaccine with mild to moderate symptoms, and as per the phase-3 trial data, has overall efficacy of 77.8 percent. Besides, it is 93.4% efficacious against severe symptomatic cases, 78% effective against mild and moderate cases, and 63% effective on asymptomatic cases. The vaccine has also shown 65.2% efficacy against the Delta variant of COVID-19 with the vaccine being well tolerated with no clinically or statistically significant differences in serious adverse events.