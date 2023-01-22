Bharat Biotech To Launch First Indian Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine INCOVACC On 26 January

Bharat Biotech's intranasal COVID-19 vaccine iNCOVACC will be launched on 26 January, news agency PTI has reported quoting the company's chairman and managing director Krishna Ella on Saturday.

In an interaction with the students at the India International Science Festival in the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology, Bhopal, Krishna Ella further said, "The homegrown vaccine for the lumpy skin disease in cattle, Lumpi-ProVacInd, is likely to be launched next month."

"Our nasal vaccine will be officially launched on January 26, on Republic Day," Ella said, participating in the 'Face-to-Face with New Frontiers in Science' segment of the IISF, organised at the Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT), as reported by PTI.

The pharmaceutical business, which created the intramuscular coronavirus vaccine Covaxin, had previously stated in December that its nasal vaccine will be available by the fourth week of January.

It is pertinent to mention that in December, Bharat Biotech announced that it would sell the intranasal vaccine for Rs 325 per shot for procurement by the govt and Rs 800 per shot for private vaccination centres.