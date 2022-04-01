Bharat Biotech To Slow Down Covaxin Production For Facility Optimisation As Pandemic Wanes

After their tiresome efforts over the past 18 months to develop and manufacture Covaxin at an extensive scale, India's vaccine maker Bharat Biotech on Friday, April 1, announced their decision to temporarily reduce the pace of vaccine production in view of the planned maintenance of manufacturing facilities. The company has reached its decision after having completed its supply obligations and the anticipated drop in vaccine demand. Bharat Biotech will now focus on facility and process maintenance, as well as optimisation activities.

The planned upgrades were due for some time now after all the facilities were engaged in the continuous manufacturing of the Covaxin to meet the urgent demand from the public health emergency requirements. As it was earlier stated that certain highly sophisticated equipment wasn't available during the COVID-19 pandemic, it should also be stressed, that there was no compromise in the quality of Covaxin. Both World Health Organisation (WHO) and Bharat Biotech agreed on the scope of the planned optimisation activities and noted that they will be completed at the earliest. The company was also encouraged by WHO's stance wherein it stated that the necessary optimisation work "Does not indicate a change in the risk-benefit ratio (for Covaxin) and the data, available to WHO indicates the vaccine is effective and no safety concern exists.”

Bharat Biotech will continue to meet evolving regulatory requirements

Based on empirical data and evidence, both from India and across the globe, Covaxin has proved its safety and efficacy in all post-marketing surveillance activities. Moreover, above 1 million doses of Covaxin were introduced under the clinical trial mode, where the safety of subjects was actively documented. Ultimately, Covaxin has been extensively evaluated in 30,000 subjects in more than 10 controlled clinical trials, resulting in more than 15 publications.

In spite of the remarkable results, Bharat Biotech is committed to accommodating and meeting the ever-evolving advancements and upgrades to adhere to the change in the regulatory standards. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that the vaccine certificates still stand valid as there is no change in the vaccine safety and efficacy.

The company was recently given clearance by the US Food and Drug Administration for conducting clinical trials on adults. In a statement, Bharat Biotech and partner Ocugen said, "Recently, Ocguen's phase 2/3 investigational drugs application for Covaxin was cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for conducting clinical trials in adults,"