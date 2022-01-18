Bharat Biotech Urges Healthcare Workers To ONLY Administer Covaxin To 15-18 Yr Age Group

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday took a stern note of the reports suggesting the use of the unapproved vaccines being administered to children in India and issued a statement urging health care workers to note that Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ is the only vaccine that has been approved by the government of India to be administered in children aged 15-18 years.

Issuing an advisory, Bharat Biotech announced that Covaxin has undergone several clinical trials and has been thoroughly tested by the DCGI & other health bodies for its safety and immunogenicity in people aged 2-18 years, and perhaps it is the only vaccine to get such approval in India to date. Stating this, they have requested the healthcare workers to be careful while administering the COVID vaccines to the kids and asked them to only use Covaxin for the same.

The Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical in the statement wrote, “We have received several additional reports of individuals in the 15-18 year age group being administered unapproved COVID-19 vaccines. We humbly request healthcare workers to be highly vigilant and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to individuals in the 15-18 years age group.”

This comes at a time when India has inoculated over 50% of the eligible young population with the first dose of the vaccine. This adds another milestone in India’s vaccination programme, as the feat has been achieved within 15 days of the launch of the vaccination programme.

“Over 50% of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine,” Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

Big day for India's fight against COVID-19!



Over 50% of our youngesters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of #COVID19 vaccine.



Well done, my Young Friends!



Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India 🇮🇳#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/BVFsIzJPYm — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 18, 2022

COVID-19 Situation In India

India witnessed a dip in daily COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 2,38,018 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The fresh cases were 2 0,071 fewer than Monday. With the addition of new infections, the active caseload in the country has risen to 17,36,628, accounting for 4.62 per cent of all cases reported thus far. The daily positivity rate reached 14.43 per cent, while the weekly rate stood at 14.92 per cent.

On Tuesday, India's total COVID-19 vaccine coverage surpassed 158.04 crore, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. So far, 1,58,04,41,770 vaccine doses have been provided, according to the government data. A total of 79,91,230 vaccine shots were administered to the eligible population in the last 24 hours. Significantly, the precautionary dose has also been administered to over 50 lakh people.