In a major gain, India's indigenous COVID vaccine - Covaxin has been approved for children aged 2-18 years by the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Tuesday. The trials are taking place on 525 subjects at various sites, including AIIMS, Delhi, AIIMS, Patna, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur with two doses administered in an interval of 28 days. Covaxin has overall efficacy of 77.8% against COVID and 65.2 percent protection against the new Delta variant.

Covaxin approved for children aged 2-18 years

Sources stated that the SEC found results of Covaxin's trials compatible with safety protocols. SEC further found that the vaccine performed same on children as adults on both safety and immunogenicity. Results of the three-phase trials of children aged 2-6 yrs, 6-12 yrs and 12-18 yrs were examined by the SEC separately.

As per experts, the gap between first and second dose for children would be 20 days.

On Monday, Dr Sanjay Rai - overseeing the children trials at AIIMS stated that the latest trials revealed that COVAXIN displayed similar safety and immunogenicity in children as it did in its adult subjects. He added that while COVAXIN had been studied on three age groups (2-6 yrs, 6-12 yrs and 12-18 years), final results of the trials are awaited. While Covaxin is the first such vaccine in India that would cater to inoculating small children, Zydus Cadila's ZyCOV-D has already been approved to innoculate children over 12 years.

He said, "COVAXIN's trial was done on three age groups. The first group examined was between 12-18 years, the second group was between 6-12 years and the third age group was between 2-6 years." Speaking about the results, he added, "At first, we finished the examination of people aged between 12-18 years and then subsequently other groups. COVAXIN's vaccine safety and immunogenicity are almost the same. However, the final results of these trials are awaited. We had already carried out trials on the adult population. For children, we are waiting for the results".

Covaxin's efficacy

On 2 July, Bharat Biotech finally published Covaxin's phase-3 trial putting an end to all speculations, clocking an overal efficacy of 77.8%. Covaxin is 93.4% efficacious against severe symptomatic cases, 78% effective against mild and moderate cases and 63% effective on asymptomatic cases. The vaccine has also shown 65.2% efficacy against the Delta variant of COVID-19 with the vaccine being well tolerated with no clinically or statistically significant differences in serious adverse events. Covaxin has been tested on 25,800 volunteers across 25 trial sites on subjects ages 18-98 years - India's largest efficacy trial. Covaxin is awaiting WHO's approval which is likely to be decided in October.

In March, Bharat Biotech said that its COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine - has shown an interim clinical efficacy of 81% in its Phase 3 trials. COVAXIN was granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the DGCI in January 3 and later was given normal authorisation. Amid heavy politicisation, Centre roped in several PSUs to produce Covaxin and approved an advance payment of Rs 1500 crores to BBL to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production. Covaxin is supplied to Centre at Rs 215 and at Rs 1410 at private hospitals for a 2-dose regimen injected at 28 days' interval.