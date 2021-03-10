Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN Removed From 'clinical-trial' Mode; Sign Not Needed For Vaccine

In a major breakthrough for Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on Wednesday, recommended removing it from 'clinical trial mode', authorising it to be used under 'emergency approval' similar to Serum Institute of India (SII)'s COVISHIELD, as per ANI. With the removal of 'clinical trial mode', vaccine beneficiaries will not be required to sign a consent form. Now, COVAXIN will seek the DCGI's nod for the same. This approval comes after Bharat Biotech submitted interim phase trial data, claiming 81% efficacy.

Lancet says COVAXIN "safe, immunogenic"

On Tuesday, the international scientific journal - LANCET termed COVAXIN "safe, immunogenic with no serious side effects", after it published its phase 2 results. While it said that efficacy cannot be deduced by phase 2 trials, LANCET said that two doses administered on day 0 and day 28 had not reported any serious adverse events. Lancet also added that COVAXIn could be superior to other inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. READ | Neena Gupta takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine; says, 'Lag gaya ji teeka'

COVAXIN has 80.6% efficacy

BBL said that its COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine - has shown an interim clinical efficacy of 81% in its Phase 3 trials. The phase 3 trials involved 25,800 subjects and is the largest ever trial conducted in India. COVAXIN has been granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the DGCI in January 3. Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan explained that COVAXIN is more likely to work against newer variants like N501Y Variant (UK variant) & any other variant and clarified that COVAXIN was given a different approval i.e 'clinical trial mode' - where all COVAXIN recipients will be tracked,monitored as if they’re in trial. The participants enrolled were between the age of 18-98 years old including 2,433 over the age of 60 and 4,500 with comorbidities.

After Subject Expert Committee (SEC)'s nod to COVAXIN several politicians had questioned why Phase 3 trials protocol have been modified for the Bharat Biotech vaccine candidate, urging Health Minister Harshvardhan to clarify on the same. Meanwhile, Tharoor stated that the DCGI 'approval was premature and could be dangerous', opining that its use should be avoided till full trials are over. Several others have questioned the vaccines due to 'lack of trust' on Modi govt, with several Congress-ruled states not procuring COVAXIN as part of their vaccination drive.