Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN Likely To Get DCGI Nod After 77% Efficacy In Phase 3 Trials

After Bharat Biotech submitted COVAXIN's Phase 3 trial data to authorities in India, it was revealed on Tuesday that the indigenous vaccine shows 77.8 percent efficacy. The revelation comes after the Subject Expert Committee met earlier in the day to review the trial data, which will hereafter be forwarded to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for further review. The decision on approval, as per reports, will be taken once the DGCI is satisfied.

Covaxin shows 77.8 % efficacy in phase 3 trial data in review by subject expert committee (SEC): Sources — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2021

The Chairman of Nephron Clinic Dr. Sanjeev Bajai came forward to talk to Republic Media Network and express his views on COVAXIN. He said, "The efficacy is well above the 75 percent mark, closer towards the 80 percent mark." Outlining that the indigenous vaccine was going to be beneficial in dealing with the variants, especially the Delta and the Delta plus, he opined, "The platform which is being used by this vaccine- the COVAXIN doesn't only target the spike protein but also the n-part of the domain, which gives it a better coverage of the mutants which are rampant all over the world."

This comes a day ahead of Bharat Biotech's scheduled pre-submission meeting with the World Health Organization. The meeting will take the vaccine maker closer to a WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL). Though the meeting will not be a detailed review of the product, the vaccine maker will have an opportunity to submit a summary of the overall quality of the jab, as per the information provided on the WHO website in the Status of COVID-19 Vaccines within WHO EUL-PQ evaluation process document.

COVAXIN- All you need to know

Developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and ICMR, COVAXIN is based on an inactivated whole SARS-CoV-2 virion. A virus's disease-producing capacity is inactivated in this method. It is a safe vaccine with mild to moderate symptoms, and as per its earlier released interim data, has an efficacy of 81 percent if the two doses are taken at an interval of 28 days.

COVAXIN was granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation by the DGCI on January 3. Several politicians back then had questioned why Phase 3 trials protocol has been modified for the Bharat Biotech vaccine candidate, urging Health Minister Harshvardhan to clarify the same. Meanwhile, Congress' Tharoor stated that the DCGI 'approval was premature and could be dangerous', opining that its use should be avoided till full trials are over. Several others have questioned the vaccines due to 'lack of trust' in the Modi government. However, COVAXIN has turned out not only to be potent against mutant strains, something that has been appreciated by top infectious diseases experts globally, but it has also not been encumbered by the kind of side-effect alarms that have impacted others, particularly the Astrazeneca-SII COVISHIELD (over blood clots) and the J&J vaccine.