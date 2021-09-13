Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN To Get Emergency Use Approval From WHO By Next Week: Sources

In a major development, sources have revealed that the World Health Organization (WHO) is likely to give its approval to Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN for emergency use. The following development comes after, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya on Thursday met Dr Soumya Swaminathan, who is the chief scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO). Following the meeting, Mansukh Madaviya had stated that both of them had a productive discussion on the WHO's approval for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

The made-in-India COVID-19 vaccine (COVAXIN) emergency use approval by the WHO will allow Hyderabad-based manufacturer Bharat Biotech to export the vaccine and also ease international travel of people who have been inoculated by the made-in-India vaccine.

Earlier on July 9, Bharat Biotech had submitted the data required for the WHO's approval for its COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Mariangela Simao, the WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to medicines, vaccines, and pharmaceuticals had told the media that the UN health agency's assessment of COVAXIN was at an advanced stage. Moreover, she had opined that a decision regarding the same would be taken by mid-September.

COVAXIN demonstrates high efficacy

COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Coronavirus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV). While the phase 3 trials entailed 25,800 participants between 18-98 years of age including 10% over the age of 60, the analysis was conducted 14 days after administering the second dose of the vaccine. It has shown overall 77.8% efficacy and 93.4% efficacy against severe COVID-19 disease as per the final results.

On the other hand, efficacy data demonstrates 63.6% protection against asymptomatic COVID-19 disease. Most importantly, it has proven to neutralise variants such as B.1.1.7 (Alpha), B.1.617 (Kappa), B.1.351 (Beta) and B.1.617.2 (Delta). Under the aegis of the ‘Mission COVID Suraksha- the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission’, the Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd, Mumbai; Indian Immunologicals Limited in Hyderabad and Ankleshwar and Bharat Immunologicals Biologicals Limited in Bulandshahr have also been permitted to produce COVAXIN.

