Bharat Biotech's Intranasal 'Five Arms' Booster Dose Gets DGCI Approval For Restricted Use

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to Bharat Biotech's Intranasal 'Five Arms' Covid booster dose for restricted use for COVID-19, as per sources.

Also, Bharat Biotech was already given emergency use authorisation (EUA) for the intranasal vaccine for ages 18 and above. According to the vaccine manufacturer, the nasal route has exceptional potential for vaccination due to the organised immune systems of the nasal mucosa. The intranasal immunisation of ChAd-SARS-CoV-2-S forms an immune system in the nose, from exactly where the virus enters, ultimately preventing any kind of infection, disease, and even transmission.

Nasal-jab can be taken after six months after second jab

The nasal jab could be administered right after six months of the second dose. Also, it becomes easy to take the vaccine since it is needle-free and not harmful at all.

Bharat Biotech had earlier applied for market authorisation from the DCGI for its intranasal heterologous booster in September and has finally gotten the approval.

The company also claimed that the nasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response resulting in the prevention of the infection. The vaccines have proved to be the guard for fighting against COVID-19 and last year even the Centre conducted various camps for the dispersion of COVID-19 vaccines. In October 2021, India scripted history by administering 100 crore vaccines to its citizens. Today India reported 347 COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 4,46,70,830 and the active cases further decreased by 5,516, as per the data uploaded by the Health Ministry.