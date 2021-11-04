Bharat Biotech's MD Dr. Krishna Ella Dubs WHO's Nod To Covaxin As 'momentous For India'

Bharat Biotech's Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Krishna Ella on Wednesday dubbed Covaxin getting Emergency Use Listing (EUL) status by WHO as a 'momentous occasion' for Indian innovation, Indian Entrepreneurship, Indian Startup, and most importantly Indian Science. As a scientist, Dr. Ella exuded hope that India's science booms.

The WHO's EUL process commenced on July 6, 2021, with rolling data submission. The WHO had conducted a meeting regarding the decision on granting EUL to Covaxin on October 26 and asked Bharat Biotech for some additional data for the same. The company had provided the data required, following which the health organisation held its final meeting on November 3, and granted Covaxin the EUL status.

Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech on Covaxin getting EUL status

Speaking on the same, Dr. Ella said, "I would like to thank India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others who took the Covaxin to instill the confidence in Indian science. We are grateful to the health minister and senior officials from the Ministry of Health for their hard work. We are also thankful to the ICMR and MIV for their partnership and for establishing a true public-private partnership in the country."

EUL by WHO will expedite global access and availability of Covaxin. It will facilitate countries to expedite their regulatory approval processes to introduce and administer India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine developed and manufactured by Bharat Biotech. It will allow procurement by United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), and the GAVI COVAX facility for distribution to countries in need. Also, it will enable them to secure the critical supply needed to meet the requirements of priority populations, thereby ensuring equitable access.

About Covaxin

Developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Covaxin is a Whole Virion Inactivated Coronavirus vaccine. In the phase 3 trials, which included over 25,000 participants in the 19-98 age group, the vaccine showed overall 77.8% efficacy and 93.4% efficacy against severe Coronavirus disease as per final results.

The Haffkine Biopharmaceutical Corporation Ltd in Mumbai, Indian Immunologicals Limited in Hyderabad and Ankleshwar, Bharat Immunologicals Biologicals Limited in Bulandshahr, and the Biovet facility in Bengaluru have also been permitted to produce Covaxin.

Image: ANI, Twitter/@PTI