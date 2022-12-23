Govt Approves Bharat Biotech's Nasal COVID Vaccine INCOVACC As Booster Dose For All Adults

As India is gearing up to protect its people from the unexpected surge in COVID-19 cases seen in other countries, the Union Health Ministry has approved Bharat Biotech's first intranasal vaccine iNCOVACC as a booster dose for all adults.

According to the sources, Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC will be available as a COVID heterologous booster dose with two drops in a dose. The government-approved nasal vaccine will be available first in private hospitals, sources said, adding that the vaccine will be included in the country's COVID-19 vaccination programme from Friday.

Notably, this is an essential development in the fight against COVID in the wake of a surge in cases in several countries worldwide. It is pertinent to mention that earlier in September, World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded the iNCOVACC after the nasal vaccine got emergency use authorisation from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and said that it could help to bring the pandemic under control.

Benefits of intranasal vaccine

Elaborating on the benefit of intranasal vaccine, the Chairman and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Krishna Ella was earlier quoted by news agency PTI as saying that any injectable vaccine only protects the lower level (of the body). Therefore, people vaccinated with injectable vaccines may still get RT-PCR positive, whereas the nasal jab protects the whole body. Bharat Biotech has also claimed that its "intranasal vaccine stimulates a broad immune response."

According to Bharat Biotech, the nasal vaccine is:

Likely to block both infection and transmission of COVID-19

Non-invasive and needle-free

Easy to administer as it does not require trained healthcare workers

High compliance, suits children and adults

What is the intranasal vaccine?

Based on the novel adenovirus vector, the BBV154 is an intranasal vaccine for COVID-19 which stimulates a broad immune response neutralising IgG, mucosal IgA, and T-cell responses. Most importantly, it is effective for blocking both infection and transmission of the Coronavirus.

In the nasal approach, the vaccine dose is given via the nose, rather than orally or through the arm. Notably, a total of 400 and 650 individuals participated in its Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials held last year.