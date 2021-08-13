Bharat Biotech’s Nasal COVID Vaccine Gets Regulator Nod For Phase 2/3 Trials

In a significant development, the first COVID nasal vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech against supported by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and its PSU, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) have received a regulator nod for Phase 2/3 trials. The first batch of COVID nasal vaccines is set to undergo human clinical trials in India.

Bharat Biotech's intranasal vaccine is the first nasal vaccine that has received regulatory approval for Phase 2/3 trials taking a step closer to the country's first nasal vaccine against Coronavirus.

"BBV154 is an intranasal replication-deficient chimpanzee adenovirus SARS-CoV-2 vectored vaccine. BBIL has in-licensed technology from Washington University in St Louis, USA," a press release from the Ministry of Science & Technology stated.

Phase 1 Clinical trial was completed in age groups ranging from 18 to 60 years. Reports suggest that doses of the vaccine administered to healthy volunteers in Phase I clinical trial were 'well tolerated' while no serious adverse effects have been reported. Hence, the vaccine was found to be safe which elicit a high level of neutralising antibodies.

Mission COVID Suraksha

This Mission COVID Suraksha was launched to reinforce and accelerate COVID vaccine development efforts as part of the Atmanirbhar package. The focus of the mission is to streamline resources for accelerated vaccine development in order to bring a safe, efficacious, affordable and accessible.

"COVID-19 Vaccine to the citizens at the earliest with a focus on Atmanirbhar Bharat," the Ministry stated.

The regulatory approval has been received for conducting“A Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Heterologus Prime-Boost Combination of SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines to evaluate the safety of BBV152 (COVAXIN) with BBV154 (Adenoviral Intranasal COVID-19 vaccine) in Healthy Volunteers,” the press release stated.

The Ministry further said that the Department through Mission COVID Suraksha has been committed to developing safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines.

"Bharat Biotech’s BBV154 COVID vaccine is the first intranasal vaccine being developed in the country entering into late-stage clinical trials.'