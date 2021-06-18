Bharat Biotech's Pre-submission Meeting For Covaxin EUL With WHO Scheduled For June 23

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's pre-submission meeting has been scheduled for June 23 for evaluation of the World Health Organisation (WHO)'s Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of its indigenous COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin. This latest development comes after Bharat Biotech last month had informed that it had submitted 90 per cent of the documentation needed for the World Health Organisation's EUL. However, the rest of the documents are to be submitted this month.

The External Affairs Ministry is coordinating with Bharat Biotech to secure WHO recognition for the COVID-19 vaccine. Covaxin is among three vaccines currently being administered in India against the COVID-19 pandemic.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

India started the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. Phase 3 of the vaccination drive was started on May 1 for the beneficiaries belonging to the age group 18-44.

COVID-19 situation in India

India so far has recorded over 2,97,62,793 positive cases, out of which, 2,85,80,647 have successfully recovered and 3,83,490 have died. As per the latest information from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 62,480 new cases, 88,977 recoveries and 1,587 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country is 7,98,656.

As far as vaccination drive is concerned, over 26,77,11,001 COVID vaccine doses have been administered so far, out of which, 21,87,39,117 is first the dose and 4,89,71,884 is the second dose.

(Image: ANI, Twitter- @WHO, @BharatBiotech)