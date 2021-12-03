Bharat Dynamics Signs Rs 471.41 Cr Contract With Indian Army To Supply IGLA-1M Missiles

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and the Indian Army have now entered a contract for the refurbishment of IGLA-1M missiles. BDL on December 2 said that it has now signed a Rs 471.41 crore contract with the Army for the same. According to a release, the contract will run for 10 years. In addition to the refurbishment, the company deals with the manufacture and supply of guided missiles and associated equipment, underwater weapon systems, airborne weapon systems, ground support equipment and product life cycle support.

BDL has now confirmed the signing of a fresh 10-year contract with the Indian Army. The firm had earlier built-up its in-house Research and Development capabilities. According to the release, the firm has been primarily focusing on design and engineering activities while also analysing emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence to develop futuristic weapons for the Armed Forces. The company have been receiving leads from several countries for its products after it exported torpedoes to a “friendly foreign country”.

The firm has been taking steps to be part of the global supply chain as it began exporting its ‘Made in India’ products to friendly foreign nations. BDL is currently in plans to set up a new unit at Jhansi in the UP Defence Corridor. The freshly setup unit will be the firm’s sixth manufacturing unit and first in northern India. The UP Defence Industrial corridor has nodes at Aligarh, Agra, Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Kanpur and Lucknow. For the Jhansi node, the stage government has made around 1,034 hectares of land made available. BDL is setting up a plant for the propulsion system for ATGM (Anti-Tank Guided Missiles) here.

Indian Army receives new Heron drones from Israel

To keep an eye on the Chinese activities in the on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) along the Arunachal Pradesh border, the Indian Army's surveillance capabilities have received a major boost as Israel has delivered advanced Heron drones under the emergency procurement clause. The Israel-manufactured Heron drones were received last week. The drones are capable of operating for nearly 45 hours at an altitude of up to 35,000 feet as tensions escalated with China's People’s Liberation Army. Long-endurance Heron TP drones were bought from Israel earlier in August for surveillance and reconnaissance missions, and as per the reports, the Indian Army planned to upgrade it with combatant missiles for precision strikes under Project Cheetah.

