India's first-ever private train between Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore to Maharashtra's Shirdi under the "Bharat Gaurav scheme" of the Indian Railways was flagged off on Tuesday. With this, the Southern Railway becomes the first zone in Indian Railways to get the first registered service provider under the "Bharat Gaurav" scheme and commence the operations of the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi.

For its maiden trip, the train was decorated with flowers, and passengers were welcomed with music and celebration. The train left Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore North on Tuesday at 06:00 PM and is scheduled to reach Maharashtra's Shirdi on Thursday at 07:25 AM. According to a press release from the Ministry of Railways, the train which is operated by a private operator: South Rail Star under the Bharat Gaurav scheme, will halt at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road and Wadi before reaching its destination.

After a one-day halt, the train will resume its journey from Shirdi's Sai Nagar on Friday and reach Coimbatore North on Saturday at 12 pm. "The train will cover several historical destinations on the route while giving the passengers an insight into the cultural heritage of the country," the Ministry of Tourism said in its tweet.

Features of India's first private train

The private train service from Coimbatore North to Shirdi which is based on a theme to showcase India's rich heritage and culture has several features including a doctor on board, private security along with Railway Police Force. The registered service provider has refurbished the interiors of the coaches and all the coaches are manned with round-the-clock cleaning staff and a whole team of service professionals to offer passengers a wholesome experience, according to the Ministry of Railways.

"Public address system has been provided in all coaches for regular communication, playing of devotional songs and mantras. In addition to the option of offering the option of exclusive transportation services, the registered service provider also offers a package fare which includes transportation from Coimbatore to Shirdi and back, VIP darshan, bus arrangement, air-conditioned accommodation, facilitation by a tour guide, etc," a statement from the Ministry of Railways' press release.

Other features include branded housekeeping service providers who will clean the utility areas at frequent intervals, experienced caterers providing the traditional vegetarian menus, coaches fitted with high bass sounding speakers, and an on-rail Radio Jockey to keep the passengers entertained during the journey. To keep the journey pleasant, there will be devotional songs, spiritual stories, and live interviews available to the passengers.

Bharat Gaurav train

Indian Railways launched the operation of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav train in November 2021 with the objective to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world, through these trains operated under this scheme. This initiative also attempts to tap into the tremendous tourist potential of India by leveraging the primary capabilities of tourism professionals to organise theme-based trains.

Notably, IRCTC operates various tourist circuit trains in the country. With the implementation of this policy, all tourist circuit trains will be operated in accordance with the criteria set forth in this policy beginning on April 1, 2022, according to the ministry of railways. This will aid in the recruitment of more professional tour operators, boosting the tourism sector in the country.