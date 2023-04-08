Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train For 'Ramayana Yatra' Flagged Off; Know Details

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train was flagged off on Friday, April 7, by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi. The tourist train for the “Shri Ramayana Yatra” was given the go-ahead from Safdarjung Delhi. The train would allow passengers to have a luxurious and comfortable voyage with a visit to major pilgrimage sites.

General Manager, Northern Railway, Shobhan Chaudhuri, CMD, IRCTC Rajni Hasija, DRM/Delhi Division Sh.Dimpy Garg and other senior officials were also present at the flagging off ceremony.

Details of Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train voyage

On the Ramayana circuit, the tourist train will pass by important holy sites connected to Lord Rama's life. The voyage will cover Ayodhya, Nandigram, Janakpur, Sitamarhi, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Shringverpur, Chitrakoot, Nashik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, Bhadrachalam, Nagpur over the course of 17 nights and 18 days. About 120 passengers will be able to board the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train's AC-I and AC-II coaches.

Deepak Kumar, the chief public relations officer for Northern Railways, said in a statement that this tourist train will have a pantry coach that will provide vegetarian cuisine to the passengers as well as infotainment system setups, CCTV camera security, etc. On this tourist train, passengers can also board at the stations in Ghaziabad, Aligarh, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur, and Lucknow and can de-board at the stations in Viranganilakshmi Bai, Gwalior, Agra, and Mathura.

“Pilgrims shall visit the prominent sacred places associated with the life of Lord Rama and this train is truly fulfilling the Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat concept of India,” said Meenakshi Lekhi.

The introduction of the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train has been done keeping with the government's "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat" and "Dekho Apna Desh" programs to boost domestic travel.

The railway personnel will take care of all hygiene and health-related procedures throughout the journey and will make all efforts to give passengers a secure and worry-free experience.

For information and to make an online reservation, passengers can visit the railway's website at https://www.irctctourism.com. On a first come, first serve basis, the official website offers a booking option. The following mobile phones can be reached for more information: 8287930734, 8287930297, and 8287930484.