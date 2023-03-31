'Bharat Hum Phir Milenge': Watch Polish Envoy Adam Burakowski's Goodbye To India

As Poland’s Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski is all set to leave India to start his new term in South Africa, he bid goodbye to India and said that he will remember the time spent in New Delhi for the rest of his life and hoped to see India again.

“I will remember and cherish his time spent with my family in India. I spent more than five years of my life in this country. I would like to thank this country for the love it gave us. ‘Bharat Phir Milenge’,” Burakowski was quoted as saying ny news agency ANI.

“My relationship with India is of 26 years, I first came to India in 1997 as a tourist. I loved your country from day one. I started learning Hindi and started getting interested in the culture and in the history of politics and then I became a scholar and specialist in India in political science. And my best memory of India are all these 26 years”, the envoy added.

#WATCH | Delhi: "Bharat Phir Milenge," Poland's Ambassador to India Adam Burakowski speaks in Hindi before leaving India and starting his new term in South Africa pic.twitter.com/5BW2kgeQ7m — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

Poland envoy on Russia-Ukraine war

Condemning Russia’s aggression on Ukraine, Adam Burakowski highlighted Operation Ganga where Poland helped in the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine after the crisis broke out between Russia and Ukraine in February 2022.

Making Poland’s stand clear on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the envoy said, “Poland condemned the Russian aggression from day one and we are helping Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine. In the first few weeks of Russian aggression, Poland helped to evacuate around 6,000 Indian students. It was under Operation Ganga and Polish authorities and society.”

Relation between India and Poland grew stronger

Talking about the improved relation between the two countries, the Poland envoy stated that the relationship between India and Warsaw has grown stronger in the last several years and the trade relationship between the two countries has been recorded more than USD 4 billion. He further hoped that the connectivity expands in the near future.

Referring to India’s presidency of G20, Burakowski said, “The presidency of India and G20 is very important for India, but also for the world. Now, the world is facing many problems. After we overcame the COVID pandemic, we see the Russian aggression against Ukraine, which causes not only death and destruction in Ukraine. But also global problems for all the world which is the price rise, the inflation and the insecurity in terms of energy and all the possible negative effects.”

