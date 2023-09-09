Bharat In Place Of India On Nameplate As PM Modi Addresses G20 Summit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the G20 Summit open on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, what caught everyone's eyes was the country nameplate in front of him that mentioned 'BHARAT' instead of 'INDIA'. The change is significant considering the political debate centering around the India vs Bharat name controversy that has been raging across the country the past few weeks.

The political firestorm started when the Rashtrapati Bhawan sent out dinner invites to G20 delegates, signed 'President of Bharat', instead of 'President of India'.

Within minutes of the Prime Minister's address, 'Prime Minister of Bharat' started trending on social media platforms and on Twitter, it became the top trend.

PM Modi also refrained from using the word ‘India’ and used ‘Bharat’ to connote the nation during his speech.

"Today, as the President of G20, Bharat calls upon the world together to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance. This is the time for all of us to move together. In this time, the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' can be the torchbearer for us. Be it the divide between the north and the south, the distance between east and west, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we will have to find a solid solution to this for future generations," PM Modi said.

He added, "Bharat's G20 presidency has become a symbol of inclusion, of 'Sabka Saath' both inside and outside the country. This has become people's G20 in Bharat. Crores of Bharatiya people are connected to this. In more than 60 cities of the country, more than 200 meetings have taken place. With the sense of 'Sabka Saath', Bharat had proposed that the African Union be granted permanent membership of G20. I believe that all of us agree to this proposal."

With this development the Central government reiterated its stand on the Bharat vs India controversy that erupted after the G20 Summit invitation cards surfaced on the internet.

The summit invitation cards denoted the designation of the country's leaders as ‘President of Bharat’ and ‘Prime Minister of Bharat’, instead of India.

As guests arrived for the G20 Summit in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed world leaders and foreign delegates. Despite disagreements within the group of countries over the conflict in Russia and Ukraine and China's aspirations in the Indo-Pacific and the South China Sea, the two-day summit is slated to kick off today. Leaders from around the world, including US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, Australia PM Anthony Albanese, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, arrived in the national capital on Friday, September 8.