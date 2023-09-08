WATCH: Bharat Mandapam To Showcase India's Rich Culture & Crafts To G20 Delegates In Delhi

From Dhokra art to Pashmina shawls, various exhibitions at Bharat Mandapam, which will hold the mega G20 summit meetings, are showcasing India's diverse art, paintings, handlooms, handicrafts, and sculptures and will offer a multitude of unique experiences to visitors.

'Crafts Bazaar' located in hall 3 of the Bharat Mandapam features handicraft products from different parts of India, with a focus on 'One District One Product' and GI-tagged items. This will provide delegates with an opportunity to purchase locally-sourced products. The Crafts Bazaar will host approximately 30 states and Union Territories, along with central agencies like Khadi Village and Industries Commission and Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED).

The 'Digital India Experience Zone', being set up in hall 4 and 14, will offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the power of technology being implemented by India. It will provide key insights into the crucial initiatives of Digital India programme and highlight initiatives like Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini, ONDC, Ask GITA, they said.