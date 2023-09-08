Bharat Mandapam, Venue Of G20 Summit, To Provide Unique Experience To Visitors | See Pics

Quick links:
Various exhibitions are being set up at Bharat Mandapam during the G20 Summit to showcase India’s technological prowess and innovation.
The Statue of Nataraja, an important symbol of cosmic energy, creativity, and power, is going to be an attraction at the G20 summit.
Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit, will showcase a unique international project - ‘Culture Corridor - G20 Digital Museum’.
Digital India Experience Zone, being set up in Hall 4 and Hall 14, will offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the power of technology being implemented by India first-hand.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will display cutting-edge financial technologies at the G20 Summit, showcasing their potential to revolutionise the financial landscape.