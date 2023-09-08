Last Updated:

Bharat Mandapam, Venue Of G20 Summit, To Provide Unique Experience To Visitors | See Pics

The G20 Summit, scheduled for September 9 and 10, will be held at International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex, also known as Bharat Mandapam.

General News
 
| Written By
Mahima Joshi
Bharat Mandapam
1/6
Twitter/@anuragthakur

Various exhibitions are being set up at Bharat Mandapam during the G20 Summit to showcase India’s technological prowess and innovation. 

Nataraja at Bharat Mandapam
2/6
Twitter/@anuragthakur

The Statue of Nataraja, an important symbol of cosmic energy, creativity, and power, is going to be an attraction at the G20 summit. 

Culture Corridor
3/6
Twitter

Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 summit, will showcase a unique international project - ‘Culture Corridor - G20 Digital Museum’. 

Digital India Experience Zone
4/6
PIB

Digital India Experience Zone, being set up in Hall 4 and Hall 14, will offer visitors a unique opportunity to experience the power of technology being implemented by India first-hand. 

RBI’s Innovation Pavilion
5/6
Twitter/@anuragthakur

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will display cutting-edge financial technologies at the G20 Summit, showcasing their potential to revolutionise the financial landscape.

Payment system experience centre
6/6
Twitter/@anuragthakur

UPI-One World is UPI designed for inbound foreign travellers who do not have bank accounts in India. Foreign nationals can open a Prepaid Payment Instrument linked to UPI. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: PM Modi holds talks with world leaders on Day 2

In Pics: PM Modi holds talks with world leaders on Day 2
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, LG VK Saxena flag off 400 new electric buses in the capital

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, LG VK Saxena flag off 400 new electric buses in the capital