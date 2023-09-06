Bharat-Mother Of Democracy, Elections In India: Centre Releases Booklets For G20 Delegates

Amid an ongoing political slugfest on the India vs Bharat debate with the opposition going ballistic on the move by the Centre to use Bharat in place of India on a G20 diner invite, the union government on Tuesday (September 5) released a set of two booklets that traces the country’s history back to 6,000 BC. The booklets were released ahead of the G20 Summit where heads of various countries will meet.

The two booklets - Bharat, The Mother of Democracy and Elections in India – will be handed over to the dignitaries at the G20 leaders' summit. The booklet describes "Bharat being the official name of the country" and "is mentioned in the Constitution and discussions from 1946-48".

One of the two booklets talks about the principles of Buddhism that influenced India's democratic ethos through the rules of several kings such as Ashoka, Chandragupta Maurya and Chhatrapati Shivaji. It also mentions epics including Ramayana and Mahabharat. The booklet further talks about India's transition to electoral democracy.

The booklet discusses the oldest scriptures, the four Vedas, the civilisational and political value system, societal and educational principles. The booklet has used allusion to showcase democratic elements through epics of the Ramayana, talking of how Lord Ram was chosen as king after his father sought approval from his council of ministers. It further discusses how in Mahabharata, the patriarch Bhishma, on his deathbed, gave lessons of good governance to Yudhishthira.

The second book - Elections in India - is about the history of polls in India since 1951 to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. It draws a parallel between the change in citizens' participation in electoral democracy and the first election in independent India and the subsequent ones. It further underlines the female participation, the evolution of the Election Commission of India, lectorates, contestants and so on.

India vs Bharat

Congress has been criticising the Centre over the use of 'President of Bharat' instead of 'President of India' in the G20 invites, and asserted that it is impossible to eradicate 'India'. The grand old party’s response came in the wake of the speculations that the BJP-led central government will bring a resolution during the Special Session of Parliament to name India as Bharat.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday said that his party is dedicated to working for both India and Bharat while BJP has put its focus on India versus Bharat. "It appears that the BJP is unable to accept that the I.N.D.I.A alliance has garnered popular support and a newfound hostility has emerged within the BJP ranks after the emergence of the I.N.D.I.A alliance," he added.

Aam Aadmi Party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked the BJP on Tuesday whether it would change the name of Bharat if the opposition alliance INDIA rechristened itself as "Bharat".

"Why is this happening? It is being said that this is being done because we have formed an alliance named I.N.D.I.A. The country belongs to 140 crore people and not to one party. If the I.N.D.I.A alliance rechristens itself as Bharat, will they change the name of Bharat also?" Kejriwal said while replying to a question at a press conference.

Another AAP leader, Raghav Chadha, echoed similar views and asserted that "our national identity" is not the "BJP's personal property".

"The BJP's recent move to change the reference from 'President of India' to 'President of Bharat' on official G20 summit invitations has raised eyebrows and ignited a public debate. How can the BJP strike down 'INDIA'? The country does not belong to a political party, it belongs to 135 crore Indians. Our national identity is not the BJP's personal property that it can modify on whims and fancies, Judega Bharat Jeetega INDIA," he wrote on X.

(With PTI inputs)